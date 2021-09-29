Pisha Laments A Past Self On Debut Goth Pop Album

The latest offering from Buenos Aires-based trio Ambassador is the aptly-titled 2020 live album, En Vivo, which was released through Bandcamp in a tape edition of — wait for it… — five copies. That, in case it didn’t sink in, is not very many copies. As they’ve aligned to Interstellar Smoke Records, more than that have been pressed of their 2016 self-titled debut. Specifically 241 more. They’ve also since followed that debut with 2018’s Ambassador 2 and a couple other short outings, but in ethic and style, it’s easy enough to understand what might’ve had the label come calling for the first record first.

