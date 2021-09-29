Pisha Laments A Past Self On Debut Goth Pop Album
This is Songwriters and Tour Riders, a music podcast from KOSU and Oklahoma State University and hosted by Matthew Viriyapah. Madeline Kassen is from Tulsa, Oklahoma and releases music under the moniker Pisha. The recent Berklee College of Music grad put out her first album titled Threnody earlier this year. The title means 'a lament' and the album is her lamenting 'a past self,' and represents a turning of age period in more ways than one.www.kosu.org
