Union Pacific/BNSF Railroad Donates to Friends of Tehachapi Depot

TEHACHAPI – Union Pacific Railroad and BNSF Railroad Company donated funding for flashing safety lights to be installed at the new Tehachapi Loop Overlook which was opened in July. The flashing lights will be added for extra safety for railfans crossing the road to get to the overlook. There will be two lights installed to warn vehicles traveling on Tehachapi/Woodford Road that the overlook is ahead and to be observant for pedestrian traffic. Union Pacific Railroad donated approximately $8,500 to the safety lights and BNSF Railroad Company donated an undisclosed amount.