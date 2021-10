It should be no surprise that the cost of used cars has increased significantly over the past year. The ongoing chip shortage and lack of inventory continue to plague dealerships all over the country. So much so that the prices of most used cars are matching their original MSRP when they were new. To track just how much used car prices have gone up, iSeeCars put together a list of the top 10 used cars that saw significant price jumps in the past year.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO