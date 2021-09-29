CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

2nd Arrest Made in Fatal Santa Rosa Nightclub Shooting

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal nightclub shooting this past Saturday night. Santa Rosa officers identified the second shooter as 27-year-old Ednie Afamasaga and took him into custody without incident during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Detectives served an additional search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Brookwood Drive collecting unspecified evidence related to the homicide. Afamasaga and Fogatia Fuiava, who was arrested Monday, are believed to be the shooters who killed Kenneth McDaniel outside the Whiskey Tip nightclub on Sebastopol Road. The investigation is still ongoing as detectives try to pin down a motive.

