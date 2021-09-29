I-70 through Glenwood Canyon reopens Wednesday afternoon
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon Wednesday morning due to the possibility of flash floods. The roadway reopened at 1 p.m. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a flash flood warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in the canyon at 8:41 a.m. NWS expected excessive rainfall over the area due to thunderstorms which could cause life-threatening flash flooding and debris flows of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose material. The warning expired at 1 p.m.www.denverpost.com
