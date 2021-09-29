I-70 through Glenwood Canyon reopens Wednesday afternoon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A stretch of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed overnight Thursday into Friday to complete paving of a detour lane. The closure will be in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Westbound lanes will not be impacted. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The closure is part of an ongoing project where CDOT crews can rebuild a retaining wall that was heavily damaged during destructive mudslides over the summer. The eastbound closure point will be Exit 116 Glenwood Springs. (credit: CBS) During the overnight closures, crews will be able to...

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO