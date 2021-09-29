CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vietnam Tariff Rate Reduction an Important Step for U.S. Pork

Cover picture for the articleThe recent announcement about the Vietnam tariff rate reduction is an important step for U.S. Pork. Joe Schuele has the details. More details about this can be found on the U.S. Meat Export Federation website.

southeastagnet.com

August Beef Exports Top $1 Billion

U.S. beef exports set another new value record in August, topping the $1 billion mark for the first time. Information released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) also notes pork exports saw another strong month in August, remaining ahead of the record pace set last year.
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Vietnam: a feed importing powerhouse

Vietnam is an emerging economy in Southeast Asia that has experienced rapid growth and development during the last few decades. As has historically been the case in many countries, growth in animal-based protein consumption has gone hand-in-hand with this economic development. Vietnam has turned to imports of corn as a feed ingredient to support the level of meat production, which increased nearly 30 percent in the last decade. Vietnam is by far the largest importer of corn in Southeast Asia and USDA forecasts it to be the fifth-largest importer globally in 2021/22.
ECONOMY
CNBC

EU working to avoid new tariffs on the U.S. due in December, trade chief says

PARIS — The European Union is working hard to avoid a fresh round of tariffs on the United States, Europe's trade chief told CNBC Wednesday, as Trump-era disputes still linger between the two trading blocs. The Donald Trump administration imposed a 25% tariff on European steel and 10% on aluminum...
POTUS
104.1 WIKY

Brazil eliminates import tariffs on certain I.T. and telecom equipment

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian communications minister Fabio Faria said on Monday that the government has eliminated import tariffs on 20 types of information technology and telecom equipment. Faria said on Twitter that portable radios, LCD and LED screens and internet routers were among the kinds of equipment affected by...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. trade officials delay decision on new solar tariffs

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday asked a group of anonymous domestic solar manufacturers for additional information before it would consider a request to impose duties on panels produced in three Southeast Asian countries. The move delays the department's decision which had been expected this week....
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Tariffs, seizures expose U.S. solar industry's vulnerability to imports

(Reuters) - Cheap imports have fueled the U.S. solar industry’s dramatic growth for years. Now, mounting trade and transport issues is exposing that dependence as a vulnerability, slowing shipments and putting big projects at risk, according to industry representatives. Tighter availability of foreign panels could hurt the booming industry and...
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Vietnam
kfgo.com

USTR seeks public comment on tariff exclusions for 549 Chinese import categories

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Tuesday it is seeking public comments on plans to revive a targeted tariff exclusion process for imports from China, specifically whether to reinstate previously extended exclusions on 549 import product categories. USTR said it would accept public comments from Oct....
FOREIGN POLICY
Sourcing Journal

Why Are Import Prices Falling While Consumer Prices Are Rising?

I’m feeling pretty dumb these days. Help me out. Here’s my quandary: U.S. apparel import prices are falling, and precipitously from some major suppliers, while the prices paid by consumers for clothing are rising. You may ask, so what? But I wonder if there’s more to the story. Let’s take a look. I’m not surprised to see that prices paid for clothing by consumers in the United States have moved up this year. No wonder when I consider all of the press about knotted supply chains, labor shortages, Covid lockdowns, and a lack of shipping and trucking capacity. In fact, consumer apparel...
BUSINESS
AFP

US trade gap yawns wider as imports outpace exports in August

The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday. The Commerce Department reported the trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July. Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data. The overall deficit was a new record high and $31.7 billion larger than before the pandemic, said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics, who predicted it would widen "slightly further" by the end of the year as vaccine inequality and supply snarls global growth.
U.S. POLITICS
southeastagnet.com

September Ag Economy Barometer Reveals Decline

Sentiment among agricultural producers weakened in September as the Ag Economy Barometer declined 14 points to a reading of 124. This is the weakest farmer sentiment reading since July 2020, when the index stood at 118. Producers were less optimistic about current and future conditions on their farms and the agricultural sector than a month earlier.
AGRICULTURE
FOX40

US trade deficit hits record $73.3 billion in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $73.3 billion in August as a small gain in exports was swamped by a much larger increase in imports. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the monthly trade deficit increased 4.2% in August, rising to an all-time high, surpassing the previous record of $73.2 […]
U.S. POLITICS
foodsafetynews.com

U.S and EU ease Fukushima import rules

The United States and European Union have changed the rules around the import of food from areas near Fukushima in Japan. While the Food and Drug Administration has removed an import alert, the European Commission has amended regulations to modify checks on food imports. In March 2011, an accident at...
WORLD
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
US News and World Report

China Fires Back at Reports of U.S. Commandos in Taiwan

Leaders in China almost immediately expressed outrage Thursday at a new report indicating the U.S. has secretly stationed forces on Taiwan in an attempt to bolster the island nation's defenses against the increasing likelihood of an attack from the mainland. The Wall Street Journal first reported that a small unit...
POLITICS
KEYT

Have your pandemic unemployment benefits expired? What has that meant for you?

When the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020, Congress approved an unprecedented expansion of the nation’s unemployment program to help those who suddenly lost their jobs. Those pandemic benefits have now ended nationwide, leaving millions of people without a vital financial lifeline. Were you collecting pandemic unemployment benefits? What has...
PUBLIC HEALTH

