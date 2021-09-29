CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thank You Apple Harvest Festival Sponsors 2021

Record-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany festival goers do not realize the support and importance that the Sponsors provide to the festival. They allow the festival to bring many of the special events by offsetting the costs, such as Hartford HealthCare is the National Band Act Sponsor this year for the band Vertical Horizon performing on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7:45 p.m. Bristol Health is Sponsoring the Parade, to take place on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. AMR is Sponsoring the Fireworks to take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 9 p.m. Liberty Bank is Sponsoring the 2 Friday Family Nights for the carnival planned for October 8, from 5 to 9 p.m.

