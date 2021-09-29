CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a US$30,000 Sale to an Arizona Greenhouse Grower

The Group is Fully Committed to Support the Development of Next Generation Power Distribution and Transmission Grids for the Energy Transition in the U.S. and Canada. HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in energy and telecom cable systems industry, announced today it is investing an additional $100M over the next two and half years to upgrade its North American plants to support the foreseen growth in the power distribution and transmission markets, helping meet the need for infrastructure upgrades in the region and the growing demand from clean energy sources. This investment follows the Group's recent announcement to invest $85M in its North America telecom plants further consolidating its leading role as an enabler for the energy transition and digital transformation across the region.

