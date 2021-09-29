CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a US$30,000 Sale to an Arizona Greenhouse Grower

austinnews.net
 8 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a US$30,000 sale of its CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology to an Arizona greenhouse grower. Commercial terms include a payment on order with the balance due upon the completion of the first harvest. The client has requested their name, crop grown and greenhouse footprint to be kept confidential for competitive reasons.

www.austinnews.net

austinnews.net

Black Bird Biotech Launches MiteXstream(TM) Online Store for Direct Sales to Commercial and Home Users

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has launched an online store for its game-changing biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, to facilitate direct sales to commercial and home users. The new www.mitexstream.com website has been redesigned to better handle traffic driven to it by BBBT's marketing efforts within the dynamic cannabis industry, one that is expected to grow to $45 billion by 2025 [Source: Brightfield Group]. BBBT also is focusing marketing efforts on potential large customers across the agricultural spectrum, including, in addition to large cannabis grows, coffee farms ($20 billion in global sales annually), vineyards ($4.5 billion in U.S. sales annually) and plant and flower farms ($16 billion in U.S. sales annually).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
austinnews.net

Prysmian Group Announces $100M Investment to Boost Capacity of Power Cable Production in North America

The Group is Fully Committed to Support the Development of Next Generation Power Distribution and Transmission Grids for the Energy Transition in the U.S. and Canada. HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in energy and telecom cable systems industry, announced today it is investing an additional $100M over the next two and half years to upgrade its North American plants to support the foreseen growth in the power distribution and transmission markets, helping meet the need for infrastructure upgrades in the region and the growing demand from clean energy sources. This investment follows the Group's recent announcement to invest $85M in its North America telecom plants further consolidating its leading role as an enabler for the energy transition and digital transformation across the region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

Route1 Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that yesterday it granted an employee 250,000 stock options each with an exercise price of $0.50. The stock options will expire on October 7, 2026 and will vest thirty percent on the first anniversary, thirty percent on the second anniversary and the remainder on the third anniversary.
BUSINESS
andnowuknow.com

Crunch Time Apple Growers Announces New Sales Partnerships; Jessica Wells, Brian Coates, and Kari Soldaat Share

LOCKPORT, NY - The fall apple harvest is quickly approaching, and in a play to expand its market reach, Crunch Time Apple Growers, the collective behind SnapDragon™ and RubyFrost™, has revealed two new partners. The company recently granted two Michigan-based apple packaging, shipping, and marketing facilities, Applewood Fresh Growers and Riveridge Produce Marketing, the license to market both varieties.
AGRICULTURE
austinnews.net

Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City October 14-15, 2021.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

RE Royalties Enters into Additional CAD $0.8 Million Loan Agreement with Switch Power for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, has entered into a second loan agreement with Switch Power Ontario Battery Operations Corp. ('Switch OpCo'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Switch Power Corporation ('Switch Power'), for $786,750 (the 'Second Acquisition Loan') to finance the purchase of a portfolio of ten battery energy storage development projects located in Ontario (the 'Development Projects').
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

CO2 GRO Inc. Provides a Review of its Participation at the 10th Annual Japan Plant Factory Association Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to provide a summary of attending and presenting at the Japan Plant Factory Conference ('JPFA') held virtually from September 14th to 16th, 2021. GROW joined the JPFA in early September 2021 after...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
austinnews.net

VIA Removes Barriers to AI for Power Providers with Global Launch of VIA Insights Market

VIA introduces new solution at Energy Data Hackdays in Brugg, Switzerland. SOMERVILLE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / VIA, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) for data privacy, integration, and analysis, today announced the global launch of VIA Insights Market™. VIA Insights Market enables power providers to test and acquire AI and other analytical services faster and more securely than any other alternative. The market, which debuted internationally at Energy Data Hackdays in Brugg, Switzerland in September, brings AI models to previously trapped data to accelerate the transition to clean energy.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

Lucky Minerals Expands Mineralization at Surface Near Trench T-1 and Engages Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery at its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna') in southern Ecuador. Work in the field is advancing on several fronts with work advancing on trench 14.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ('AMPD' or the 'Company') (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 ('FY 2021'), closing the books on a year that featured strong execution in the face of significant challenges, the successful establishment of new scalable strategies and gains in topline results, EBITDA and net cash, which have helped to drive current shareholder value.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. announces promotions of sales team

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has announced that Jeff Hardin has been named Senior Vice President of Sales. Scott Hull has been promoted to Vice President of Sales, assuming the position previously held by Hardin. Hardin will continue to report directly to Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer, and Hull will report to Hardin. These appointments were made effective at the October 1, 2021, meeting of the Company’s Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
conwaydailysun.com

North Country Growers breaks ground on greenhouse project

BERLIN — Site work is underway for North Country Growers commercial hydroponic greenhouse project off the East Milan Road. AB Excavating of Lancaster has been working on the 170-acre site for several weeks and a new access road is clearly under construction. “I am very happy,” said Dr. Richard Rosen,...
BERLIN, NH
andnowuknow.com

Western Growers and Organic Produce Network Announce New Education Session for Organic Grower Summit 2021

MONTEREY, CA - Growth is a wonderful thing, but as expansion occurs, how does one scale their business to meet increased demand? Western Growers and the Organic Produce Network (OPN) are helping organic growers to answer this question and more at this year’s Organic Grower Summit 2021 (OGS), running December 1-2. The associations recently announced OGS’ newest education session, which will provide grower perspectives on navigating marketplace changes. According to a release, the session will explore how organic growing operations can work to better fill the supply chain and offer products on a mass scale.
AGRICULTURE
austinnews.net

QS Energy Provides AOT Testing Update

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / QS Energy, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'QS Energy') (OTCQB:QSEP), a developer of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, today provided an update to our press release of September 27, 2021. Cecil Bond Kyte, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

FTEX Closes $485,000 Pre-Seed Round

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / FTEX, a pioneer in precision motor-control systems for smart e-mobility applications, has closed a pre-seed investment round of $485,000 for developing the company's motor-controller designs driven by gallium-nitride transistors. This round's investors included Front Row Ventures and Fonds Ecofuel-as well as...
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Fortitude Gold Increases Monthly Dividend 14%

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the 'Company') today announced it has increased its monthly dividend 14% to $0.04 per common share, or $0.48 annually with its October dividend announcement. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ('TIP Inc.') (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, is issuing this press release in response to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ('IIROC') to comment on the recent trading activity of its stock.
BELLEVUE, WA

