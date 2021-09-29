CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBU pledge helps culinary arts students in Philadelphia

By Eric Schroeder
bakingbusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., the North American segment of Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, in collaboration with the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, has awarded scholarships to 10 students pursuing culinary and baking careers, provided a four-week summer culinary job training program and provided enhancements to the career and technical education learning environments. BBU’s $75,000 commitment to help the School District of Philadelphia advance its Culinary and Baking and Pastry Arts Programs is part of the company’s broader $1 million initiative to combat racial inequity and injustice and to create positive lasting change that was announced in March.

