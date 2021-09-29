Ingredion debuts new pulse flours, concentrates
WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion, Inc. launched Prista, a line of pulse concentrates and flours. The new line includes Homecraft Prista P 101 pea flour, Vitessence Prista P 155 pea protein concentrate and Vitessence Prista P 360 fava bean protein concentrate. Manufactured via a proprietary deflavoring process, the ingredients reduce the bitter taste and raw plant flavor associated with conventional dry-milled pulse ingredients, according to the company.www.bakingbusiness.com
