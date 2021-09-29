CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Today’ Show’s Dylan Dreyer Welcomes 3rd Child 6 Weeks Early After Hospitalization

By Alyssa Norwin
 8 days ago
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Congratulations to Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera! The NBC News meteorologist gave birth to her third son six weeks early on Sept. 29.

Dylan Dreyer, 40, is now the proud mom of three boys! The meteorologist, who also serves as an anchor on the Today Show’s third hour, gave birth to her third child on Sept. 29. He came six weeks before her due date after being “anxious to get out,” according to the proud mama. Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, named their little one Russell James Fichera, with Russell being a nod to Brian’s father, and James a nod to Dylan’s.

On Sept. 28, Dylan took to Instagram to reveal that she had been hospitalized while more than eight months pregnant. She filled fans in on what was happening, while sharing photos of herself in the hospital bed. “My water broke Sunday evening and I’ve been hanging at the hospital,” Dylan explained. “Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger.”

Despite the scare, she confirmed that all was “well,” and assured her fans that she was in “great hands” with her doctors and her husband by her side. “Looks like we’ll be getting ready to meet our littlest boy sometime this week…6 weeks early!” she gushed. “Guess he couldn’t handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having!”

Dylan Dreyer looks stunning in a halter top and black pants. ( Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Dylan and Brian got married in 2012, and welcomed their first son, Calvin Fichera, in Dec. 2016. Dylan gave birth to baby number two, Oliver Fichera, in Jan. 2020. However, despite having three healthy boys, the 40-year-old has been open about her struggles with secondary fertility, which leads to trouble with conceiving after a past pregnancy. She first opened up about the condition following Calvin’s birth, and also revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2019 before conceiving Oliver.

TODAY.com

Dylan Dreyer shares happy update on baby Russell

Good news! Dylan Dreyer's baby boy is breathing on his own and gaining weight after arriving six weeks early on Wednesday. The TODAY meteorlogist gave a happy update about her third child, Russell James Fichera, on the 3rd hour of TODAY Thursday from her room at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "He’s...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Dylan Dreyer welcomes third baby and announces son's adorable name

Hanna Fillingham Today star Dylan Dreyer welcomed her third baby son and revealed his adorable name to her co-stars. A huge congratulations is in order for Dylan Dreyer, who welcomed her third baby on Wednesday morning. The Today meteorologist and her husband Brian Fichera are now the proud parents to...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Today's Dylan Dreyer Gives Birth to 3rd Son With Husband Brian Fichera

Boy mom! Dylan Dreyer gave birth to her and Brian Fichera’s third son, Russell, on Wednesday, September 29. “Mom and babe doing just fine,” Hoda Kotb told Today viewers of her co-anchor, 40, and Russell. “He did come early. He could not stay.”. Savannah Guthrie chimed in, “He was not...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Dylan Dreyer shares emotional update as she returns home after giving birth

Dylan Dreyer took a break earlier in the week from Today to deliver her third child, Russell, who arrived six weeks earlier than expected. In an emotional post on Instagram, the journalist shared some pictures of her newborn baby boy, and also included some of him under observation. She revealed that while her baby was safe and healthy, she would be going home from the hospital without him so that he could stay under the watchful eye of the doctors.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Name of Dylan’s 3rd son is a sweet family tribute

Al Roker spoke to Dylan Dreyer just after she and her husband, Brian Fichera, welcomed their third son, and Al shares that the baby’s name, Russell James, honors his two grandfathers. Russell is Brian’s father’s name and James is Dylan’s father’s.Sept. 29, 2021.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer's baby Rusty leaves hospital

Little Rusty has left the building. The hospital building, that is. On Thursday, proud dad Brian Fichera posted the happy news to Instagram. "He’s coming home!" the dad of three wrote alongside a misty-eyed selfie of himself and his wife, TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, in the car. "Driving home 13 inches an hour on the FDR with fish swimming in my eyes like I just watched the end of Forrest Gump, My Girl and ET combined."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Dylan Dreyer says water broke 6 weeks early: ‘Gladly take any extra prayers’

Dylan Dreyer, who is pregnant with her third child, is in the hospital after she said her water broke six weeks early. “Just a little update as you won’t be seeing me on @todayshow or @3rdhourtoday for a while,” the TODAY meteorologist and 3rd hour co-host wrote Tuesday morning on Instagram. She posted a pair of photos of herself in the hospital, including one with husband Brian Fichera.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Back to school for Vale and Charley! See how mom Savannah Guthrie marked 1st day

In an adorable series of photos shared on Instagram, Savannah Guthrie reveals the school year comes with some emotions, writing “first day feels.”. Vale, 7, smiles for the camera while Charley, 4, shows off proper mask usage. He eventually pulls his mask down and gazes at his sister. In the last snapshot, Charley looks off to the side as Vale looks downward with a grin. The pair aren’t the only students heading back-to-school this week — Dylan Dreyer celebrated Calvin’s first day in kindergarten on Thursday.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

