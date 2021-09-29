CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pressure BioSciences Announces Forward Integration Plans for Ultra Shear Technology Demonstration and Toll Manufacturing Partnerships on U.S. West and East Coasts

 9 days ago

Company Flooded with Opportunities to Demo Breakthrough UST Nanoemulsion Benefits and Serve Toll Production Demand in Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Personal Care Applications. SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ('PBI' or the 'Company'), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling,...

TravelDailyNews.com

RateTiger and Hotel Intelligence announce integration partnership

PARIS - Leading French booking engine provider, Hotel Intelligence has partnered with distribution technology leader RateTiger by eRevMax to provide integrated solutions to accommodations. Through this partnership, hotels can make real-time rate and availability updates and receive bookings generated in their brand website via Hotel Intelligence Booking Engine, directly into their property management system, through RateTiger channel management interface.
LIFESTYLE
austinnews.net

Cann American Corp. Announces Launch of Delivery Dispensary Partner

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), the 'Company', is pleased to announce the successful licensing and launch of delivery dispensary partner, Cannagram. Cannagram is a technology driven delivery dispensary with its flagship market now serving the Sacramento California region. Area residents can...
BUSINESS
The Press

MoneyGram Announces Innovative Partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation to Utilize Blockchain Technology

MoneyGram Announces Innovative Partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation to Utilize Blockchain Technology. DALLAS and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), the global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, today announced a partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source public blockchain that allows money to be tokenized and transferred anywhere in the world. MoneyGram's network, integrated with the Stellar blockchain and facilitated through Circle's USD Coin (USDC), will enable cash funding and payout in local currency for consumers using USDC, as well as near-instant backend settlement capabilities.
BUSINESS
u.today

Phaeton, in Partnership with RAW Energy, Announces the Creation of a New Integrated Energy Supply Enterprise

Today, Phaeton announces a new integrated energy supply enterprise in partnership with RAW Energy in a private ceremony held in Perth, Western Australia. The two companies combined their technology to create an integrated renewable energy solution for delivering power to communities in need. Phaeton's renewable energy-powered Blockchain technology leverages Sidechains...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Technology Demonstration#Tolling#Biosciences#U S#Pressure Biosciences#Otcqb#Pbio#Ust#Gmp
austinnews.net

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ('TIP Inc.') (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, is issuing this press release in response to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ('IIROC') to comment on the recent trading activity of its stock.
BELLEVUE, WA
austinnews.net

Prysmian Group Announces $100M Investment to Boost Capacity of Power Cable Production in North America

The Group is Fully Committed to Support the Development of Next Generation Power Distribution and Transmission Grids for the Energy Transition in the U.S. and Canada. HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in energy and telecom cable systems industry, announced today it is investing an additional $100M over the next two and half years to upgrade its North American plants to support the foreseen growth in the power distribution and transmission markets, helping meet the need for infrastructure upgrades in the region and the growing demand from clean energy sources. This investment follows the Group's recent announcement to invest $85M in its North America telecom plants further consolidating its leading role as an enabler for the energy transition and digital transformation across the region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

Caliber Corporate Advisers Announces Strong Second and Third Quarter With New Hires and Promotions

Fintech PR agency makes key hires across career levels and specialized disciplines. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Caliber Corporate Advisers today commemorates the strides of a successful second and third quarter, noting promotions of key members of its team and the addition of seven new hires bringing a range of experience across financial services and communications.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
martechseries.com

Cloudleaf and MercuryGate Announce Technology Partnership

As the Cloudleaf solution ecosystem continues to expand, Cloudleaf, Inc. and MercuryGate are pleased to announce their technology and go-to-market partnership. Cloudleaf provides a SaaS digital intelligence platform that leverages IoT and digital twin technologies to deliver end-to-end supply chain visibility and intelligence across the globe. MercuryGate provides transportation planning and management solutions, empowering teams to book, plan, and execute capacity around the world at the best rate possible, maximizing ROI and minimizing carrier management.
TECHNOLOGY
austinnews.net

ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Filing of Patent Applications Under the Patent Cooperation Treaty

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company')(TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has filed a full international patent application for its ZENGuard™ compound under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). The company elected to file an international patent due to the global opportunities for its technology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
austinnews.net

Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ('TSR' or 'the Company'), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company with its partner , Gold Hound LLC, had a very successful season of finds from the 1715 Fleet area off the East Coast of Florida, but is continuing work including with new search technologies and additional recovery operations. In addition, TSR is in the process of negotiating two other major agreements to expand its operations to include management of existing sites with a new partner company and joining overseas operations on known treasure wreck sites.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
austinnews.net

evTS Announces Strategic Partnership with Interplai for AI-Enabled Logistics Software

EvTS to Integrate Interplai Technology Suite to Improve FireFly® ESV Utility in Last-Mile Delivery Applications. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ('evTS'), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Interplai, a next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and robotics company, to benefit from its Interplai Direct AI-enabled logistics software and accompanying industry relationships.
SOFTWARE
austinnews.net

Route1 Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that yesterday it granted an employee 250,000 stock options each with an exercise price of $0.50. The stock options will expire on October 7, 2026 and will vest thirty percent on the first anniversary, thirty percent on the second anniversary and the remainder on the third anniversary.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

BSCWIN Bulls Announces the Launch of the Most Bullish NFT Community

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Recently, BSCWIN Bulls has announced the Launch of Its NFT community. BSCWIN is a revolutionary cross-chain ecosystem that hosts the most advanced community driven decentralized predicting game and DAO. It consists of a community of 2000 NFT Bulls residing on the Ethereum blockchain network. BSCWIN offers the most sustainable and fully decentralized predicting game and a NFT DAO that aims to secure financial freedom to its members - The BSCWIN Bulls.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

FTEX Closes $485,000 Pre-Seed Round

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / FTEX, a pioneer in precision motor-control systems for smart e-mobility applications, has closed a pre-seed investment round of $485,000 for developing the company's motor-controller designs driven by gallium-nitride transistors. This round's investors included Front Row Ventures and Fonds Ecofuel-as well as...
ECONOMY
californianewswire.com

Washington Youth Soccer Extends Partnership with U.S. Soccer Connect To Increase Participation With Innovative Technology

TUKWILA, Wash., Oct 06, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Washington Youth Soccer (WYS), the governing body for US Youth Soccer in Washington state, has announced a five-year extension of its long-standing partnership with U.S. Soccer Connect powered by Stack Sports. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with U.S. Soccer Connect...
WASHINGTON STATE
austinnews.net

RE Royalties Enters into Additional CAD $0.8 Million Loan Agreement with Switch Power for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, has entered into a second loan agreement with Switch Power Ontario Battery Operations Corp. ('Switch OpCo'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Switch Power Corporation ('Switch Power'), for $786,750 (the 'Second Acquisition Loan') to finance the purchase of a portfolio of ten battery energy storage development projects located in Ontario (the 'Development Projects').
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

SAFETREES Soon to Launch A Disruptive Tree Verification Tool Experiencing Explosive Growth Amid the Release of TreesApp

SAFETREES, a decentralised eco-friendly project that allows holders to earn passive rewards while helping the environment, will soon launch TreesApp in the coming weeks. SAFETREES are currently operating in the Binance Smart Chain, and their main product is the tree data collector, the TreesApp. Everyone who uses TreesApp will be making a meaningful impact as the world deals with the need for reforestation as one way to combat climate change and continuous carbon offset.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

GuardianLink Announces Technology Partnership with Polygon

GuardianLink partners with Polygon in order to accelerate technological stability. GuardianLink, a No-Code NTF platform to create and launch curated NFTs, announces technology partnership with Polygon, Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchain networks, to enhance the efficiency and hyper-real norms of the NFT sphere at a global scale. This partnership is bound to accelerate both the present and future prominence of the NFT ecosystem.
BUSINESS

