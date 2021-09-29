CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Tego Cyber Inc. Provides Fiscal 2021 Year-End Business Update

austinnews.net
 9 days ago

Reports on successful beta testing of Tego Threat Intelligence Platform and rapid progress towards upcoming commercial launch. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

Wolfden Update on Pickett Mt. Rezoning

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') has been informed by the staff of the Maine Land Use Planning Commission, that it will be recommending to the nine Commissioners to decline the approval of its current updated application to rezone a 646 acre portion of its 7,145 acre Pickett Mt. Project in Northern Maine, to allow for the development of an underground mining and processing operation. A memorandum from the staff, explaining the reasons behind this recommendation is expected to be released today and posted on the LUPC website for the Pickett Mt Petition. The Company has not been given the opportunity to see this information and the decision by the Commission is pending a future meeting of the Commission that is expect October 13, 2021.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

VIA Removes Barriers to AI for Power Providers with Global Launch of VIA Insights Market

VIA introduces new solution at Energy Data Hackdays in Brugg, Switzerland. SOMERVILLE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / VIA, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) for data privacy, integration, and analysis, today announced the global launch of VIA Insights Market™. VIA Insights Market enables power providers to test and acquire AI and other analytical services faster and more securely than any other alternative. The market, which debuted internationally at Energy Data Hackdays in Brugg, Switzerland in September, brings AI models to previously trapped data to accelerate the transition to clean energy.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ('TIP Inc.') (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, is issuing this press release in response to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ('IIROC') to comment on the recent trading activity of its stock.
BELLEVUE, WA
austinnews.net

TheWebsiteFlip.com Partners with Motion Invest to Offer 3rd Party Due Diligence Services

The Website Flip is pleased to announce that they have partnered with Motion Invest to provide a source for 3rd party due diligence services. Motion Invest is involved in buying and selling of websites. The #1 challenge for website buyers, investors and flippers is due diligence. There are many brokers who offer these services however, there is always a conflict of interest. The Website Flip provides unbiased sources that potential website investors can use to proceed with their investments and make informed choices. Apart from that, there are several steps that need to be followed such as: assessing the risk, evaluating the traffic and site flow, measuring the revenue and rankings, determining longevity, watching out for scams, and using different tools to locate any red flags.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
austinnews.net

QS Energy Provides AOT Testing Update

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / QS Energy, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'QS Energy') (OTCQB:QSEP), a developer of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, today provided an update to our press release of September 27, 2021. Cecil Bond Kyte, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

Lucky Minerals Expands Mineralization at Surface Near Trench T-1 and Engages Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery at its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna') in southern Ecuador. Work in the field is advancing on several fronts with work advancing on trench 14.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

ATHC Takes a Step Closer to "Current" Staus with OTCiQ - Releases Q2 2021 Financials

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTCPINK:ATHC), Has released Q2 2021 Financials, and takes another step closer to achieving 'Current' status with OTCiq. ATHC a rapidly emerging leader in providing consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC announced it has taken another necessary step towards achieving 'Current' status. We will be providing a Legal Letter from our attorneys imminently, and continue to support the process and provide additional information as required by OTCiq in order to achieve our goals. The Company intends to continue its commitment to future compliance with listing requirements. ATHC recently submitted all necessary documentation with OTC Markets. As a result, OTC Markets replaced the 'STOP' sign with a :YIELD' sign this week.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Fortitude Gold Increases Monthly Dividend 14%

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the 'Company') today announced it has increased its monthly dividend 14% to $0.04 per common share, or $0.48 annually with its October dividend announcement. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Threat Intelligence#Linkedin#Nv Accesswire#Otcqb#Ttip#Tego Cyber Inc#Splunk Siem Lrb
austinnews.net

Route1 Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that yesterday it granted an employee 250,000 stock options each with an exercise price of $0.50. The stock options will expire on October 7, 2026 and will vest thirty percent on the first anniversary, thirty percent on the second anniversary and the remainder on the third anniversary.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Caliber Corporate Advisers Announces Strong Second and Third Quarter With New Hires and Promotions

Fintech PR agency makes key hires across career levels and specialized disciplines. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Caliber Corporate Advisers today commemorates the strides of a successful second and third quarter, noting promotions of key members of its team and the addition of seven new hires bringing a range of experience across financial services and communications.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
austinnews.net

Prysmian Group Announces $100M Investment to Boost Capacity of Power Cable Production in North America

The Group is Fully Committed to Support the Development of Next Generation Power Distribution and Transmission Grids for the Energy Transition in the U.S. and Canada. HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in energy and telecom cable systems industry, announced today it is investing an additional $100M over the next two and half years to upgrade its North American plants to support the foreseen growth in the power distribution and transmission markets, helping meet the need for infrastructure upgrades in the region and the growing demand from clean energy sources. This investment follows the Group's recent announcement to invest $85M in its North America telecom plants further consolidating its leading role as an enabler for the energy transition and digital transformation across the region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

RE Royalties Enters into Additional CAD $0.8 Million Loan Agreement with Switch Power for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, has entered into a second loan agreement with Switch Power Ontario Battery Operations Corp. ('Switch OpCo'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Switch Power Corporation ('Switch Power'), for $786,750 (the 'Second Acquisition Loan') to finance the purchase of a portfolio of ten battery energy storage development projects located in Ontario (the 'Development Projects').
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
austinnews.net

AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ('AMPD' or the 'Company') (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 ('FY 2021'), closing the books on a year that featured strong execution in the face of significant challenges, the successful establishment of new scalable strategies and gains in topline results, EBITDA and net cash, which have helped to drive current shareholder value.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Filing of Patent Applications Under the Patent Cooperation Treaty

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company')(TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has filed a full international patent application for its ZENGuard™ compound under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). The company elected to file an international patent due to the global opportunities for its technology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
austinnews.net

LOVE Pharma Names Joshua Maurice Chief Operating Officer

Longtime Marketing, Development, and Sales Executive to Head Day-to-Day Operations for Emerging Sexual Health, Wellness, and Psychedelics Brand. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / LOVE Pharma Co. (CSE:LUV), the international sexual health, wellness, and psychedelics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Maurice as its Chief Operating Officer.
RETAIL
austinnews.net

Stavvy Appoints New Chief Finance Officer and Vice President of Legal and Capital Markets to Continue Aggressive Growth

Key Hires will Support Ongoing Financial and Operational Performance as Company Scales. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Stavvy, the Boston-based, fully-integrated financial technology company making legal and financial transactions more accessible, today announced the hiring of Eduardo Arreaga as Chief Financial Officer and Jeremy Potter as VP of Legal and Capital Markets, who will be joining the legal department alongside Beth Lehman, VP of Compliance and Consumer Protection. These new leadership positions reflect the company's continuing growth on the heels of their recent $40M Series A funding round, which is the largest Series A in New England Fintech and PropTech history.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Corporate Update for Flame Seal Products, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / In 2020, Flame Seal Products, Inc. (FSP) entered voluntary bankruptcy proceedings after the Covid Pandemic shut down the majority of its business. FSP had limited capital to sustain operations for more than several months. Its principal creditor and largest shareholder, Flame Seal, LLC (a private limited liability corporation) became debtor-in-possession during the proceedings and, having acquired FSP's principal business and intellectual property assets, provided FSP operating capital to continue supplying products to existing customers as they slowly emerge from the Pandemic.
HOUSTON, TX
austinnews.net

Basanite, Inc to Present at the Fall Harvest Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Virtual Conference

POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA) ('Basanite' or the 'Company'), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, announced that Simon Kay, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on October 5th - 8th, 2021.
AUSTIN, TX
austinnews.net

Emgold Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ('Emgold' or the 'Company') announces the appointment of Denise Landsberger as Corporate Secretary for the Company, effective October 1, 2021. Ms. Landsberger is the corporate and administrative clerk at Vancouver Corporate Solutions Inc. ('VCS'). Ms. Landsberger has several years of experience in office administration and received a business administration diploma from the University of the Fraser Valley. She is currently completing the Canadian Securities Course.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Year-End Financial Results for Fiscal 2021

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ('CYduct') yesterday filed with OTC Markets its financial results for the fiscal years-ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2021 financial performance and key corporate milestones, Dominick Gatto, Chief Executive Officer stated, 'Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made significant progress in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as we completed our capital restructuring and name change transactions and began to implement our vision of establishing CYduct Diagnostics as a leading company providing innovative solutions within the women's healthcare marketplace. We have taken several steps during the last fiscal year to accelerate our growth plans, such as enhancing our financial reporting structure, expanding our clinical strategies, making a strategic acquisition which we believe will be accretive, and solidifying our key strategic research agreement with Yale University.'
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy