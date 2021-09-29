Unrestrained driver killed in Morehouse Parish wreck
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 142 just west of LA Hwy 543 last week that claimed the life of Marvin Hammons of Crossett, Ark. The initial investigation revealed a 1994 GMC Sierra, driven by Hammons, 59, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 142. For reasons still under investigation, Hammons lost control of his vehicle, entered the northbound lane and collided with a 2013 Toyota Tacoma. After impact, the GMC traveled off the roadway and entered a ditch. Hammons was ejected.
