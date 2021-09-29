Six Fall Vegetables and Their Love Stories

It's officially time to say goodbye to summer. With the ceremonial first day of autumn now behind us, people have an excuse to pull out their cozy sweaters and Halloween decorations — even if it's still a little too early. From leaf peeping to sitting in front of the fire, there are so many wonderful fall traditions that we finally get to indulge in. While there are many things to love about fall, nothing beats the food. Naturally we have apples and pumpkins, and everything we can possibly make out of those fall staples. But we also have comfort food dishes and warm drinks, like butternut squash soup, pot roast, and hot toddies.

