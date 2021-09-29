CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greta Thunberg Ripped Into World Leaders For Their 'Blah Blah Blah' Climate Promises (VIDEO)

By Josh Elliott
Narcity
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish climate activist Greta Thunberg brought the receipts with her to Milan this week, where she ripped into world leaders for their "empty" words about tackling the climate crisis. "'Blah blah blah.' ... This is all we hear from our so-called leaders," Thunberg said Tuesday, during a speech at the...

Related
trust.org

'30 years of blah blah blah': Thunberg questions Italy climate talks

Greta Thunberg and other young climate activists are meeting policymakers in Milan this week to hammer out proposals for tackling global warming. * Youth activists to meet policymakers at Milan meetings. * Gathering to prepare ground for United Nations summit. * Major polluters yet to produce new emission-cutting plans. *...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Italy climate minister accepts Thunberg's 'blah, blah, blah' criticism

Italy's climate minister says he accepts the criticism of Greta Thunberg who this week accused politicians of "30 years of blah, blah, blah". Roberto Cingolani told the BBC Ms Thunberg raised "a serious problem, we were not credible in the past". He criticised those who "want renewable energy " but...
ENVIRONMENT
eturbonews.com

Climate Action to Support the Ja Ja, not Blah Blah, New Generation

The Center for Responsible Travel (CREST) staff and Board of Directors began the annual Martha Honey Legacy Award in 2019 as a way to recognize someone in the global tourism industry who is making a significant difference in pushing the envelope in responsible travel. The award recognizes the significant long...
ENVIRONMENT
Greta Thunberg
Vanessa Nakate
AFP

Press freedom, Belarus opposition or Greta for Nobel Peace Prize?

Media watchdogs, Belarus opposition leaders and climate campaigners such as Greta Thunberg are among those seen as contenders when the Nobel Peace Prize is announced on Friday. However, Sveen said he would put more money on Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish climate campaigner.
ADVOCACY
WREG

A look at world leaders named in the Pandora Papers

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Pacific's urgent call to climate action as crunch talks loom

Pacific island leaders have urged industrialised nations to bring plans for real action, not good intentions, to upcoming climate talks, painting a grim picture of the environmental horrors they face. Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said low-lying Pacific states were bearing the brunt of global warming's impact and their voices must be heard at UN-brokered climate negotiations in Glasgow next month. "For our sake and all of humanity's, small island developing states will use the full measure of our moral authority against major emitters who refuse to arrive in Glasgow with strong commitments," he told an EU-backed virtual summit late Thursday. The summit, known as COP26, will bring together representatives from 196 countries and the European Union for the biggest climate conference since landmark talks in Paris in 2015.
ENVIRONMENT
POLITICO

Opinion | A Surprising Share of Americans Wants to Break Up the Country. Here’s Why They’re Wrong.

Divorce usually isn’t a good idea, and that’s especially true of a nearly 250-year-old continental nation. The notion of a national breakup has long simmered as a fringe argument, but it is increasingly popular in certain precincts of the political right and has gained at least some traction with partisans of both sides. A recent survey by the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia found that about 50 percent of Donald Trump voters and 40 percent of Joe Biden voters agreed to some extent with the proposition that the country should split up, with either red or blue states seceding.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AFP

EU leaders seek unity on how to face China and US

EU leaders held tough discussions on Europe's place in the world at a summit on Tuesday, as they sought unity on how to deal with superpowers China and the United States. The gathering at Brdo Castle in Slovenia was their first meeting since June and saw them grapple with the fallout from the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and a US submarine pact with Australia that enraged France. The dinner took place on the eve of an EU-Western Balkans summit in which countries to the bloc's east will seek assurances that they will one day be admitted to the European Union. "Drawing the lessons of recent crises, we are committed to consolidating our strengths and strengthening our resilience by reducing our critical dependencies," European Council chief Charles Michel said in a statement after over four hours of talks.
FOREIGN POLICY
Uganda
Environment
The Independent

UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change

Much of the world is unprepared for the floods, hurricanes and droughts expected to worsen with climate change and urgently needs better warning systems to avert water-related disasters, according to a report by the United Nations' weather agency.Global water management is “fragmented and inadequate,” the report published Tuesday found, with nearly 60% of 101 countries included in the report needing improved forecasting systems that can help prevent devastation from severe weather. As populations grow, the number of people with inadequate access to water is also expected to rise to more than 5 billion by 2050, up from 3.6 billion...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Turkey parliament ratifies Paris climate agreement

Turkey's parliament on Wednesday unanimously ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change, more than five years after Ankara first signed the landmark deal on cutting emissions that contribute to global warming. The vote followed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's announcement at the UN General Assembly in September that Turkey would implement the accord in time for next month's UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Turkey has felt the full force of climate change, with a rapid succession of floods and wildfires killing some 100 people in July and August. Swathes of the country have also been suffering through an extended drought.
ENVIRONMENT
West Linn Tidings

The commons and our social tragedy

Someone's theoretical beliefs are often clouded when the ultimate human motivator emerges - self interest.One of the few concepts I learned during introductory political science courses that hasn't fallen through the hourglass of time is what's known as the tragedy of the commons.  The theory posits that when a common good is broadly accessible, it will eventually be depleted because societal health is overwhelmed by the ever-powerful force of self interest.  One of the reasons I still remember this theory, I think, is because of how often I am reminded of it.  Whenever I read reports of an animal species...
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

South Africa's Desmond Tutu turns 90 amid new racist slur

As South Africa's anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu turns 90, recent racist graffiti on a portrait of the Nobel winner highlights the continuing relevance of his work for equality.Often hailed as the conscience of South Africa, Tutu was a key campaigner against South Africa's previous brutal system of oppression against the country's Black majority. After South Africa achieved democracy in 1994, he continued to be an outspoken proponent of reconciliation, justice and LBGT rights.The racial insult sprayed last month on a mural of Tutu in Cape Town is “loathsome and sad,” said Mamphela Ramphele, acting chairwoman of the Desmond...
WORLD

