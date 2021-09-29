Greta Thunberg Ripped Into World Leaders For Their 'Blah Blah Blah' Climate Promises (VIDEO)

Pacific island leaders have urged industrialised nations to bring plans for real action, not good intentions, to upcoming climate talks, painting a grim picture of the environmental horrors they face.
Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said low-lying Pacific states were bearing the brunt of global warming's impact and their voices must be heard at UN-brokered climate negotiations in Glasgow next month.
"For our sake and all of humanity's, small island developing states will use the full measure of our moral authority against major emitters who refuse to arrive in Glasgow with strong commitments," he told an EU-backed virtual summit late Thursday.
The summit, known as COP26, will bring together representatives from 196 countries and the European Union for the biggest climate conference since landmark talks in Paris in 2015.
Comments / 0