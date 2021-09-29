Trigon Metals Provides Progress Update on Silver Hill Project, Morocco

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') has been informed by the staff of the Maine Land Use Planning Commission, that it will be recommending to the nine Commissioners to decline the approval of its current updated application to rezone a 646 acre portion of its 7,145 acre Pickett Mt. Project in Northern Maine, to allow for the development of an underground mining and processing operation. A memorandum from the staff, explaining the reasons behind this recommendation is expected to be released today and posted on the LUPC website for the Pickett Mt Petition. The Company has not been given the opportunity to see this information and the decision by the Commission is pending a future meeting of the Commission that is expect October 13, 2021.

