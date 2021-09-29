CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson Needs Some of "The Chad's" Playbook brought back

 8 days ago

First...I don't want Chad Morris back as OC. I was looking at some highlights back when we were building up under Chad Morris to see what we've stopped doing as much. HUHN is the biggest thing. To compensate with the bigger beef on the other side of the ball, we chose to wear them out which worked. If you go back to the LSU game when the famous "4th and 16" completion from Tajh to Nuk, LSU was out of gas as their players were literally dropping all over the field.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Scandalous Urban Meyer Video

Update: The original video, along with the Twitter account that posted it, has been deleted. We’ll see if Meyer addresses the situation in the coming days. The video is still out there on social media, though. Earlier: A scandalous video of a man who appears to be Jacksonville Jaguars head...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso makes bold prediction for Ole Miss-Alabama

Lee Corso won’t be selecting the headgear for Ole Miss vs. Alabama, because he’ll be in Athens for Arkansas’ game at Georgia. So, he’ll choose either the Razorbacks’ mascot head or the Bulldogs’ mascot head. However, the Saturday morning College GameDay crew will certainly be discussing Ole Miss’ game in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Chad Morris
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
ALABAMA STATE
#Nc State#Weather#American Football#Oc#Huhn#Lsu#Tajh#Nuk
Dallas News

5 things Texas A&M fans need to know about Alabama: Crimson Tide just as good as years before

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s mentor in Alabama coach Nick Saban improved his record against proteges to 24-0 after defeating Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss last week. This week, he will look to improve yet again and bring the 2021 Alabama squad to 6-0. As his program has nearly seamlessly transitioned after the losses of 10 players to the 2020 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide are likely A&M’s toughest opponent all year.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

State Trooper On Leave For Alleged Behavior With College Football Band

A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave and is being investigated due to allegations of misconduct with a female member of the LSU band. Chris Nakamoto of WBRZ News was to first to report the complaints about the Louisiana state trooper’s alleged misconduct. The state trooper was reportedly in a hotel room with multiple band members for LSU’s road trip against Mississippi State last month. Additionally, the complaints claim that the state trooper drank with at least one band member and showed inappropriate behavior.
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Tim Tebow fires back at Paul Finebaum's criticism of Clemson

Clemson has seen major struggles to begin the 2021 season. The Tigers are 2-2 on the year after a double overtime loss to a quality NC State team in Week 4. Clemson’s offense has not been good to start the year, and that resulted in ESPN’s Paul Finebaum laying into Clemson’s struggles, going as far to say as the Dabo Swinney dynasty is over.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Unfortunate “Long Term” Ohio State Injury

Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to move to 4-1 on the season. A dominant 52-13 win gave the Buckeyes their third-straight victory after a loss to the Oregon Ducks. It also moved Ohio State to No. 7 in the AP Poll thanks to a few top-10 teams losing.
OHIO STATE
tigernet.com

Clemson offense needs a Mobil QB

Offense given them by Chad Morris has become stale and they don’t know what to do. They labeled him “Pro-Style” but he’s a true dual-threat QB. Has the arm talent and the wheels that we need in a QB running this offense.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

They need to bring back Chad Morris … NOW !

I know Chad is not on Dabo’s Christmas Card list but he needs him, now ! He should swallow his pride and make him an offer he can’t refuse…. Chad Morris sucks. He came up with an offense that worked for a little while, but doesn't work now. Look at how terrible he's been doing in recent years.
NBA

