Clemson Needs Some of "The Chad's" Playbook brought back

First...I don't want Chad Morris back as OC. I was looking at some highlights back when we were building up under Chad Morris to see what we've stopped doing as much. HUHN is the biggest thing. To compensate with the bigger beef on the other side of the ball, we chose to wear them out which worked. If you go back to the LSU game when the famous "4th and 16" completion from Tajh to Nuk, LSU was out of gas as their players were literally dropping all over the field.