BitcoinVend Announces New Crypto Mobile Application Built on Fireblocks' Infrastructure

austinnews.net
 9 days ago

EDEN ISLAND, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / BitcoinVend has joined the likes of Revolut, Wirex, and PrimeTrust by leveraging the global industry standard for digital asset security, Fireblocks, for their crypto mobile application. Built on Fireblocks' MPC technology, BitcoinVend plans to enable users to securely access their...

www.austinnews.net

martechseries.com

Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces Application Layer For Web3 NFTs, and Crypto, including “Unlock With NFT” App, NFT Gallery, Generative Art And Other Web3 Developer Scaffolds

Koji, the world’s most powerful link in bio and the leading app store for social media, announced native support for Web3, as well as an initial batch of ready-to-use mini apps and developer scaffolds that unlock true consumer applications and utility for NFTs, Crypto, and Web3. These include an app that allows locked photos or videos to be securely unlocked only by owners of a specific NFT, a gallery app for publicly displaying NFT collections, a publicly-viewable message board app where posting is restricted to NFT owners, a general-purpose dApp scaffold for developers, a generative art scaffold, and a profile picture (PFP) generator scaffold.
apppicker.com

5-Best & Free Mobile & Web Applications of Secure Self Storage Units

A self-storage unit facilitates their users to keep their belongings safe and secure in a location that meets their needs. Storage Kings Cross is a service that gives you complete control over your belongings. You surely want to ensure that your costly and emotional belongings are protected when you store them in self-storage. Following are the apps that will help you to secure your belongs in storage units:
Christopher Cousins
Digiday

How Dotdash built its tech infrastructure to accommodate and protect its remote employees

When the pandemic hit, publishers’ workforces went remote practically overnight. That sudden transition has left a lot of publishers’ tech infrastructures vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, along with employees working from home needing additional IT support. “Every publisher needs to make security awareness a priority,” Dotdash’s CTO Nabil Ahmad said during...
Pittsburgh Business Times

Department of Mobility and Infrastructure releases ambitious new plan for the next 50 years of transportation

The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is dreaming big with its newly released 2070 Mobility Vision Plan. The plan, which encompasses the next 50 years of the city’s future, will serve as a guide for infrastructure investment to improve mobility justice and economic growth. The plan considers and anticipates rapid development as well as the impact of climate change.
telecompetitor.com

NTIA Lists Broadband Infrastructure Program Funding Applicants, Challenge Process Begins

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has released a list of entities that applied for funding through the NTIA Broadband Infrastructure Program (BIP). The list includes the census blocks to which each entity proposes to bring broadband, and NTIA invites broadband providers that already serve any of the census blocks to submit information about their offerings.
austinnews.net

evTS Announces Strategic Partnership with Interplai for AI-Enabled Logistics Software

EvTS to Integrate Interplai Technology Suite to Improve FireFly® ESV Utility in Last-Mile Delivery Applications. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ('evTS'), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Interplai, a next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and robotics company, to benefit from its Interplai Direct AI-enabled logistics software and accompanying industry relationships.
thebossmagazine.com

5 Mobile Application Security Tips

App security is more than a benefit or additional feature; it is a necessity. A single breach could set your company back financially, along with changing your customers’ perception of you. Your business will lose a chunk of its trustworthiness, and it will then become clear to you that you had a customer base because users trusted you. Read on for five ways you can maximize your users’ personal data security and build and maintain your business’s online reputation.
austinnews.net

Electrovaya Announces Increased Battery Capacities and New UL Listings

Increasing battery capacity by 7% for all current battery models and UL listing for additional models. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. ('Electrovaya' or the 'Company') (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today announced that all of its battery models will be receiving a capacity increase of approximately 7%. This change has also been reflected in the UL files for Electrovaya batteries, in which new model numbers are used to reflect the capacity increases. Furthermore, additional models have been added to the UL file, expanding the number of Electrovaya UL-listed offerings.
austinnews.net

ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Filing of Patent Applications Under the Patent Cooperation Treaty

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company')(TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has filed a full international patent application for its ZENGuard™ compound under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). The company elected to file an international patent due to the global opportunities for its technology.
austinnews.net

RE Royalties Enters into Additional CAD $0.8 Million Loan Agreement with Switch Power for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, has entered into a second loan agreement with Switch Power Ontario Battery Operations Corp. ('Switch OpCo'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Switch Power Corporation ('Switch Power'), for $786,750 (the 'Second Acquisition Loan') to finance the purchase of a portfolio of ten battery energy storage development projects located in Ontario (the 'Development Projects').
vmware.com

How Innovations in VMware vSphere® are Redefining Infrastructure to Run Future Applications

Businesses of all types are on their digital transformation journeys – modernizing and deploying applications to help drive growth and maintain a competitive advantage. These new applications are driving major shifts in infrastructure architecture. First, they are driving innovation in hardware leading to the emergence of hardware technologies such as GPUs, DPUs, SmartNICs and NVMe that power applications with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and memory-intensive algorithms. Organizations are also looking to adopt a DevOps model that leverages containers and Kubernetes to deliver new IT services and applications quickly, which in turn needs an agile on-demand infrastructure, further complicating infrastructure requirements. Finally, customers are selecting their deployment locations closer to the point of need and using a multi-cloud strategy that extends all the way from public clouds to private clouds to the edge. This is pushing organizations to specialized infrastructure silos with different tools and processes, creating operational and security issues.
SOFTWARE
austinnews.net

Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City October 14-15, 2021.
BUSINESS
Searchengineland.com

Built on GA4, Google announces the new Analytics 360

On Thursday, Google announced a revamped version of Analytics 360, the company’s suite of products designed for enterprise-level companies, which builds on Google Analytics 4 as a foundation. The new features include the ability to create product line sub-properties, custom user roles and larger caps on dimensions, audiences and conversion types.
SOFTWARE
austinnews.net

Clickstream Announces HeyPal(TM) App's Monthly Growth Rate Continues to Accelerate and now Exceeds 367,000 Downloads

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ app now exceeds 367,000 downloads since the app was beta-launched less than eight months ago in the iOS App Store and an over 16% increase in downloads since last month.
CELL PHONES
austinnews.net

FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures

FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, announces that it has received Debenture Holder approval to amend its outstanding Convertible Debentures to allow, for up to two consecutive quarters, interest payments under the Convertible Debentures to be satisfied with the issuance of common shares of the Company. A third (or more) consecutive quarter of satisfying interest payments with the issuance of common shares of the Company will require further Debenture Holder approval. The aforementioned amendment is still subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ('TIP Inc.') (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, is issuing this press release in response to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ('IIROC') to comment on the recent trading activity of its stock.
BELLEVUE, WA
austinnews.net

QS Energy Provides AOT Testing Update

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / QS Energy, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'QS Energy') (OTCQB:QSEP), a developer of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, today provided an update to our press release of September 27, 2021. Cecil Bond Kyte, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

TheWebsiteFlip.com Partners with Motion Invest to Offer 3rd Party Due Diligence Services

The Website Flip is pleased to announce that they have partnered with Motion Invest to provide a source for 3rd party due diligence services. Motion Invest is involved in buying and selling of websites. The #1 challenge for website buyers, investors and flippers is due diligence. There are many brokers who offer these services however, there is always a conflict of interest. The Website Flip provides unbiased sources that potential website investors can use to proceed with their investments and make informed choices. Apart from that, there are several steps that need to be followed such as: assessing the risk, evaluating the traffic and site flow, measuring the revenue and rankings, determining longevity, watching out for scams, and using different tools to locate any red flags.
ECONOMY

