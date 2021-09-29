BitcoinVend Announces New Crypto Mobile Application Built on Fireblocks' Infrastructure

Businesses of all types are on their digital transformation journeys – modernizing and deploying applications to help drive growth and maintain a competitive advantage. These new applications are driving major shifts in infrastructure architecture. First, they are driving innovation in hardware leading to the emergence of hardware technologies such as GPUs, DPUs, SmartNICs and NVMe that power applications with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and memory-intensive algorithms. Organizations are also looking to adopt a DevOps model that leverages containers and Kubernetes to deliver new IT services and applications quickly, which in turn needs an agile on-demand infrastructure, further complicating infrastructure requirements. Finally, customers are selecting their deployment locations closer to the point of need and using a multi-cloud strategy that extends all the way from public clouds to private clouds to the edge. This is pushing organizations to specialized infrastructure silos with different tools and processes, creating operational and security issues.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO