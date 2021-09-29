CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bankhead-Smith introduced to BOE

LAURINBURG — At Monday night’s Scotland County Schools Committee of the Whole meeting, Scotland County Board of Education members were introduced to the new chief academic officer.

Mildred Bankhead-Smith was introduced by Superintendent Takeda LeGrand and Bankhead-Smith shared research that was part of her interview process. Bankhead-Smith shared her data on the strengths of the systems and the opportunities for growth based on the 2019 data that she was able to find.

“We look at this data and we have to figure out what is it that we need to do to get on track?” Bankhead-Smith said. “We also look at our data overall, we know that we are a low performing district. Seventy percent of Scotland County schools are low-performing.”

Some of the ideas for implementing the plan include having a safe and orderly environment, high expectations of success, opportunities to learn, instructional leadership, positive school and home relations and the multi-tiered system of supports framework.

“We do this all under the umbrella of MTSS and there are a lot of bits and pieces that fit together,” Bankhead-Smith said. “We want to improve the school and the community and make sure that we are collaborating … we will also make sure that our curriculum is what our students need.”

During her presentation, Bankhead-Smith pledged support from the curriculum and instruction department for all teachers.

“We’re glad you’re here,” said Board Chair Rick Singletary. “There’s a tough road ahead … we want you to know coming in that the C&I department is the hub of the district.”

Singletary added it was refreshing to hear from someone who has put so much effort into the position before beginning showing she is ready to hit the ground running.

Bankhead-Smith is set to start officially start on Oct. 13

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve,” Bankhead-Smith said. “I look forward to joining you all full-time and engaging in a common plan of support.”

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

