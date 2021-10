With billions of dollars in revenue, Dell Technologies is one of the world's largest IT companies. But it came from humble beginnings. In his new book, "Play Nice, But Win: A CEO's Journey From Founder to Leader," Michael Dell tells the story of how he started his billion-dollar company with just $1,000 and an undying passion for technology. Dell joins CBSN to discuss the book and more.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 16 HOURS AGO