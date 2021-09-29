Kukoos: Lost Pets will bring N64-inspired 3D platforming to Switch
Brazilian developer PetitFabrik just announced that its upcoming 3D platformer Kukoos: Lost Pets will release on Switch and other consoles. We do not have a hard release date yet, but the developer intends to release the game this fall. To commemorate the Switch announcement, PetitFabrik released a brand new story trailer for Kukoos: Lost Pets via Humberto Rodrigues on YouTube. You can check it out below.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
