Video Games

Kukoos: Lost Pets will bring N64-inspired 3D platforming to Switch

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian developer PetitFabrik just announced that its upcoming 3D platformer Kukoos: Lost Pets will release on Switch and other consoles. We do not have a hard release date yet, but the developer intends to release the game this fall. To commemorate the Switch announcement, PetitFabrik released a brand new story trailer for Kukoos: Lost Pets via Humberto Rodrigues on YouTube. You can check it out below.

#Pets#Platformer#N64#Platforming#Brazilian#Petitfabrik#Switch#Super Mario 64
