CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Wii's Biggest, Weirdest Legacy Is Its Music

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite ushering in motion controls, Miis, balance boards and more, the Wii's greatest living legacy might be its music, which has become a force of its own in the years since the console itself disappeared. The Wii Shop music, Mii Channel Theme and more have taken on a life of their own as memes, remixes, covers - they might even be affecting the wider music world as a whole. We spoke to musicians and comedians about what makes it so enduring (and so funny). Gabriel Gundacker's Unofficial Wii Sports Soundtrack on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0yYSBI6nKv1yTTnIFEbT7f?si=tIHBNv9dRImCjs693B302A&dl_branch=1 Gabriel Gundacker's Unofficial Wii Sports Soundtrack on Bandcamp: https://gabrielgundacker.bandcamp.com/album/unofficial-wii-sports-soundtrack Charles Cornell's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PIiYewI1YGyiZvgNlJNrA.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Big Jeff, the UK’s biggest music fan, is putting on his own art show

Big Jeff, everyone’s favourite fuzzy-haired live-music aficionado, is always in the crowd at a show. If you’ve ever been to a gig in Bristol, you’ll know what we’re on about. And you may well have spotted him at major festivals worldwide too. But this autumn, Jeff – full name Jeffrey...
VISUAL ART
pushsquare.com

Sony's Biggest UK Studio, Firesprite, Has Just Made an Acquisition of Its Own

PlayStation Studios has grown quite a lot this year, with some notable acquisitions bolstering Sony's first-party lineup of developers. The most recent of these is Firesprite, a Liverpool-based studio that's already bigger than Sony's other UK teams combined. It's set to get even bigger, though; the developer has just made a purchase of its own.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wii Music#Wii Sports#Wii Shop Channel#Mii Channel Theme#Bandcamp
IGN

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Review

The idea of a Super Smash Bros.-style platform fighter that brings together some of Nickelodeon’s most beloved cartoons across multiple generations is one that just makes so much sense, and it’s kind of a wonder that it’s taken this long for something like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl to come around. But despite Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s clear inspirations, developer Ludosity has made a notable effort to differentiate its mechanics and the overall flow of combat from Smash Bros., resulting in a fighter that is way faster than any Smash game has been since Melee in 2001. This puts All-Star Brawl in a great spot as an alternative to Smash Ultimate that’s available on practically every platform – but its subpar use of its wealth of source material, along with a general lack of polish and a few irksome mechanics, does mean it’s not a recommendation that comes without a few significant caveats.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer Erobb panics after accidentally showing what’s on his second monitor

Twitch streamer Erobb221 is no stranger to absurd moments, but this hilarious mistake may have been something he’d wish to keep private. Setting up the perfect stream set-up is an arduous task and can often lead to unexpected problems. While streamer Erobb221 is used to intense situations in the gunfights of CS:GO, even that can’t prepare someone for embarrassing personal blunders.
VIDEO GAMES
happymag.tv

Music’s biggest stars shone at the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival

From Ed Sheeran to Elton John, music’s biggest names united across the world for the 24-hour festival, Global Citizen Live. After a year of COVID-19 grinding live music to a halt, the stars were finally out to wow audiences with their performances – all for a good cause. Over 24...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
themiamihurricane.com

Yebba’s ‘Dawn’ proves that she’s pop music’s biggest rising star

26-year-old Memphis native, Abigail “Yebba” Smith, is a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, ready to be the next top ten artist. Yebba first caught the public eye in 2016, singing backup for Chance the Rapper on his first Saturday Night Live performance. Taking full advantage of the opportunity, she co-signed the following year to Ed Sheeran’s label, Gingerbread Man Records.
MUSIC
Inverse

Lamb review: A24's gorgeous new horror is its weirdest movie to date

Valdimar Jóhannsson knows you want to see it. Centered on the birth of a bizarre human-sheep baby raised by lonely farmers, the filmmaker’s freshman effort asks a simple, consciousness-stalking question: “What does that demon baby look like?”. A mad genius, a methodical torturer, or some combination, Jóhannsson knows when (and...
MOVIES
classical-music.com

André Rieu on his journey to becoming classical music’s biggest-selling star violinist

The cake, like everything about André Rieu, is larger than life. Resplendent with fat sticky gooseberries and collapsing under a mountain of whipped cream, it is proffered with a smile and an assurance that this is his ‘favourite cake of all’. The 68-year-old Dutch violinist orders it from a specialist baker in Maastricht, his home town, and eats a slice, religiously, each day at 3pm. ‘Without the cake,’ he tells me with mock earnestness, ‘I am nothing.’
MUSIC
nintendoeverything.com

Retro Studios was initially worried about Wii after seeing its specs

We all know today that the Wii was one of Nintendo’s most successful consoles, but early on, the system garnered its fair share of doubters and people that were concerned about how it would perform – including Retro Studios. Bryan Walker, who was with Retro starting with Metroid Prime 2...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough

Top Contributors: Brendan Graeber, Wiki_Creation_Bot. IGN's Metroid Dread complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through every step of Metroid Dread from the title screen to the final credits, including every collectible location, boss strategy and more. Continuing the 2D saga of Metroid, Metroid 2, Super Metroid, and Metroid...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Animation Studio Toonz Media Launches NFT Design Lab (EXCLUSIVE)

Longstanding Indian animation firm Toonz Media Group has teamed with digital R&D firm Guardianlink to launch a NFT design lab, creating digital assets for brands and celebrities. The new facility will kick off by turning some of Toonz’ proprietary characters and series into non fungible tokens. NFTs, which have taken the art world by storm and are now spilling over into entertainment, are blockchain-based digital certificates that certify that the digital asset tied to it is unique and not interchangeable. NFTs can represent photos, videos, audio, or other types of digital file. They can be bought and sold, with smart contracts tracking...
VISUAL ART
IGN

The Mandalorian Pinball Machine: 6 Cool Star Wars-y Features

Today in extremely epic unboxings: This very, very large box contains Stern Pinball Inc.'s The Mandalorian Premium pinball machine. Mando is the latest in a long history of Star Wars pinball machines, and this is a really fun one. The Mandalorian gets a lot right with intersting, easy to hit shots and deep gameplay that makes great use of the source material (full clips from show!). The Premium version of the Mando machine has a few differences, including a tilting helmet mini playfield and a quick turnaround diverter, in addition to a buncha great metal parts that shine like Beskar.
HOBBIES
IGN

Character Class Guides

Are you struggling to pick out the right class? This page is a dedicated guide for all seven hero classes in Diablo II and Diablo II: Resurrected. Given each hero class's wide range of abilities and skills, it's almost impossible to tell which type will be most enjoyable until you play with each of them for a bit. Some players prefer the reliability and strength of a Barbarian, while others prefer summons and range spells of the Necromancer.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Bilingual Comedy ‘Acapulco’ Brings Technicolor Charm, Sly Subversion to Apple TV Plus: TV Review

When wide-eyed, ambitious Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) looks at the gleaming pink hotel that’s overlooked Acapulco his entire life, he sees opportunities and riches he can’t get anywhere else in his town circa 1984. He sees a way out of poverty, a chance to dream, an escape from the mundane. When his mother (Vanessa Bauche) looks at Las Colinas, however, she sees not just a den of sin, but a nest of sirens that will lure her children away for the superficial glory of serving white tourists who will forget their waitstaff the moment they fall out of view. In “Acapulco,” a...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy