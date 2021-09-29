The Wii's Biggest, Weirdest Legacy Is Its Music
Despite ushering in motion controls, Miis, balance boards and more, the Wii's greatest living legacy might be its music, which has become a force of its own in the years since the console itself disappeared. The Wii Shop music, Mii Channel Theme and more have taken on a life of their own as memes, remixes, covers - they might even be affecting the wider music world as a whole. We spoke to musicians and comedians about what makes it so enduring (and so funny). Gabriel Gundacker's Unofficial Wii Sports Soundtrack on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0yYSBI6nKv1yTTnIFEbT7f?si=tIHBNv9dRImCjs693B302A&dl_branch=1 Gabriel Gundacker's Unofficial Wii Sports Soundtrack on Bandcamp: https://gabrielgundacker.bandcamp.com/album/unofficial-wii-sports-soundtrack Charles Cornell's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PIiYewI1YGyiZvgNlJNrA.www.ign.com
