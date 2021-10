PIPE DREAMS by Douglas & Company uses leftover material to dream up a new collection of furniture including a daybed, bench and stool. The collection’s title suggests a state of reverie: "Conceiving of and launching a new collection amidst omnipresent uncertainty felt like a fanciful scheme at first," says Liani Douglas, one half of the design duo. "But we decided to banish our current state of limbo in favor of a previously unimaginable new reality which is revealing itself. The pure geometric assembly and plump curves of the collection evokes a playful dreamlike state, fitting for a not-so-fleeting daydream."

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO