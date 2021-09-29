Top Bagelsin the Bay Area

Though the temptation is strong, I’m not going to get into whether or not the Bay Area’s bagels are better than what you’ll find in New York: That way madness lies. In the spirit of California cuisine, I want to highlight the bounty of bagels that we have here. Some, like Chicken Dog Bagels and Wingen Bakery, have taken on the terroir of this place through their use of sourdough starters inoculated with the aromas and flavors of the region. Others manifest California through their techniques. Petaluma’s Bagel Mill grinds fresh wheat for its breads every morning, while neighbor Ethel’s Bagels boils its bagels in Lagunitas beer to amp up their maltiness. Many distribute their bagels to cafes and markets throughout the Bay Area.