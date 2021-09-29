CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: PFL's Amanda Leve pulls off big upset over Gabi Garcia in grappling tournament

By Danny Segura, Follow @dannyseguratv
 8 days ago

Amanda Leve shocked the grappling community over the weekend.

The grappler and PFL women’s lightweight pulled off a big upset over jiu-jitsu black belt and IBJJF Hall of Famer Gabi Garcia at Saturday’s 2021 FloGrappling WNO Championship in Austin, Texas.

Leve (1-0) outpointed the much larger Garcia (6-0) – who has weighed in the past as heavy as 230 pounds for her MMA fights – in the first-round of the tournament, causing one of the biggest upsets of the year in the grappling world.

At multiple times, Leve came close to submitting Garcia with her rear-naked choke attempts from back mount but was unable to get the tap. Regardless, Leve did enough to dominate the action and defeat Garcia in a unanimous decision. Leve went on to lose in the semifinal to Rafaela Ribeiro Guedes, who went on to win the tournament.

Leve has only competed once in her professional MMA career. She debuted at the 2021 PFL: Playoffs 2 on Aug. 19 in Hollywood, Fla. Leve defeated Miranda Barber via first-round rear-naked choke.

Meanwhile, Garcia last competed in MMA back in December 2018 when she defeated Barbara Nepomuceno via submission at Rizin FF 14. Garcia is unbeaten in her MMA career.

bluegoldnews.com

WVU Just A Bit Short Of Pulling Off A Win Over A Big Boy

In many ways, this was the game West Virginia was waiting on for many years, the game where people across the nation looked at the WVU football team and said, ‘Hey, they really belong in there with the big boys.’. WVU found out it could challenge them but couldn’t beat...
COLLEGE SPORTS
lancasterbee.com

Wildcats upset Alden’s homecoming with big win

It may have been a disappointing night for Alden fans when the Depew football team came to the Bulldogs’ field to face off in Alden’s homecoming game Friday, Sept. 24. The Wildcats put up a 35 unanswered points, keeping the Bulldogs out of the end zone the entire night. According to head coach Mark Dirienzo, the Wildcats’ success was a […]
ALDEN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

