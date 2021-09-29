CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Pound: Bank of England and HM Treasury Join CBDC Forum

By JD Alois
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of England and HM Treasury have joined the central bank digital currency (CBDC) Engagement and Technology Forums. The Forums were created earlier this year alongside a task force exploring a digital pound sterling. CBDCs have emerged as a hot policy issue in the Fintech space as advocates foresee streamlined payments and transfer ecosystem while some worry about the implications of a digital currency in regards to monetary policy, commercial banking, and privacy concerns.

