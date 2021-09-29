CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

How to manage chronic pain

fox16.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Baptist Health) – Pain isn’t necessarily a bad thing. How long would your hand rest on a hot radiator if the burning didn’t cause pain? How would you know your appendix was inflamed if it didn’t hurt?. Pain is your body’s way of telling you that something’s wrong and you...

www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox40

Doctor shares guide to reducing chronic pain

September is Pain Awareness Month. For those who struggle with daily pain, nothing is more important than finding ways of coping without narcotics. Dr. Sheetal Decaria joined Mae with a guide to reducing chronic pain through diet changes.
FITNESS
Health.com

Parkinson's Disease Symptoms Everyone Should Know

Parkinson’s disease symptoms can include tremor and trouble with movement, along with emotional and cognitive changes. Parkinson's disease symptoms can vary significantly from person to person. Some people may have range of motor symptoms, like tremor, stiffness, and slow movements. Others may also experience the non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease, such as anxiety, cognitive changes, and loss of smell.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Pain#Pain Management#Back Pain#Pain Medications#Acute Pain#Baptist Health#The Arthritis Foundation
Physics World

Ultralow-frequency neuromodulation safely relieves chronic pain

Chronic pain, classified as persistent pain that lasts longer than three to six months, remains an area of considerable unmet medical need. A new treatment that uses electrodes to deliver alternating pulses of ultralow-frequency (ULF) current could help address this need. In a pilot trial, the treatment improved pain ratings by as much as 90% after 15 days of use. Unlike existing clinical neuromodulation techniques, this ULF approach avoids tissue damage and other side effects.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
630 WMAL

Study: You Can “Unlearn” Your Chronic Back Pain

Many people with long-term back pain have tried physical therapy and medication, to no avail. A new study suggests they might “unlearn” their discomfort in weeks — using psychological therapy. “For a long time, we have thought that chronic pain is due primarily to problems in the body, and most...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Tania Erasmus

A holistic approach to pain management

Pain is a complex sensation, and our bodies react differently to it. People experience pain differently. Some pain is sharp and acute and comes on quickly. Other pain is more diffuse and chronic and develops slowly over time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Novel neural stimulation protocol for treating chronic pain

Any pain you experience is all in your head—really. When we feel pain in response to a stimulus, whether stubbing a toe, burning a finger, or something more severe, the feeling of pain is the result of a complex signaling pathway in the nervous system. Pain starts with a stimulus...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Long-Lasting Pain Relief Without Opioids: New Local Treatment for Chronic Pain

The research also demonstrates that males and females experience pain differently. An investigation into the origins of the sensation of pain has led to the development of a novel and durable treatment for inflammatory pain that could be a promising alternative to opioids. The preclinical research was conducted by neuroscientists and pharmacologists, all in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo. It was published today (October 4, 2021) in Nature Communications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Chronic pain treatment should include psychological interventions, says research

Pain is the body's way of alerting the brain to injury and disease. Without a robust pain response, physical trauma could go unnoticed and untreated. Some people, however, experience chronic pain that lasts long after an injury has healed or has no easily identifiable cause. Unfortunately, treating chronic pain with...
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WNDU

Medical Moment: DTM to control chronic back pain

September is National Pain Awareness Month. Did you know 80% of people will experience low back pain at some point in their lifetime? And of those people, a good portion will experience pain that lasts for three months or more, affecting their everyday tasks. Now a new device is allowing patients to take back control while reducing their pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
megadoctornews.com

Researchers’ novel mind-body program outperforms other forms of treatment for chronic back pain

Newswise — BOSTON – Chronic back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide. In the United States, patients spend up to $300 billion each year to treat the condition, according to a 2012 study published in the Journal of Pain. However, common therapies such as surgery and steroid injections intended to address physical origins of back pain have not been clearly proven to work in randomized clinical trials, and a growing body of evidence suggests that psychological factors may be associated with of some forms of back pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
guideposts.org

She Used Self-Care to Overcome Chronic Pain

A fiery pain shot down my left leg as I struggled to change from my exam gown into leggings. It made me want to scream. But the conversation outside the X-ray dressing room door was almost as troubling. “This scoliosis is severe,” I heard my chiropractor say. “It’s likely causing her sciatica.”
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Psychological Treatment Provides Pain Relief for Chronic Back Pain

FRIDAY, Oct. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For patients with chronic back pain, psychological treatment may provide substantial and durable pain relief, according to a study published online Sept. 29 in JAMA Psychiatry. Yoni K. Ashar, Ph.D., from Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City, and colleagues conducted a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Corneal mechanical sensitivity in individuals with chronic pain

A cross sectional study investigated how chronic pain conditions outside of the eye impact corneal sensitivity. This article was reviewed by Brandon Baksh, BA, and Anat Galor, MD, MSPH. Chronic pain is a common and often debilitating condition. Chronic pain syndromes can be localized to the head and face, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Eye On Annapolis

Why Apps Can Help Manage Chronic Health Conditions

The pandemic has totally altered our view on what technology can do for our health. Read on for an overview of apps we can use to manage chronic health conditions. People from all over the world have taken to a variety of different apps as a means to stay active. Take the Swedish engineered Joint Academy as an example. This has been used by many people, as every day it will send its users a “nudge”, which is simply a friendly reminder to do a series of repetitions for five minutes (which are usually squats or leg lifts). These suggestions also come with videos that ensure people doing the exercises have the correct form, and there is even a video call feature, where users of the app can schedule a call with an actual physiotherapist to discuss a plan moving forward.
CELL PHONES
dallassun.com

Intermittent fasting could manage chronic diseases

Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): A recent study led by an international team of researchers found that intermittent fasting can help prevent and manage chronic diseases. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Endocrine Reviews'. According to the study eating daily calories within a consistent window of...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy