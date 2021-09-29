CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How to Keep Employees Engaged in a Remote Workplace

By Chris Porteous
NewsTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemote working is now one of the more popular ways for businesses to keep their staff. The pandemic made it necessary for many companies to shift their operations into a less office-centric environment for fear of infection. Now, with vaccines available, the question has been raised as to whether businesses will continue to allow remote working for employees. Unsurprisingly, most companies have realized that remote working has made for more effective employees. Gartner mentions that 80% of firms are looking at some form of mixed working arrangement with employees still allowed to work from home for some part of the week. While this is good news for employees, it brings another concern to the table.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
benefitspro.com

Reskilling as a benefit: How education programs boost employee engagement

Amidst a grave labor crunch and a pandemic that is continuing through its second year, many workers, burned by the lack of support and stability from their previous workplace, have quit their jobs and are considering entire career changes. This “great reassessment of work,” as it is called, is compelling many companies to offer incentives that attract new talent, keep existing employees and ensure all parties feel motivated to work.
EDUCATION
Thrive Global

What is Employee Engagement and How Can It Impact Your Bottom Line?

Employee engagement is a phrase that often is tossed around when executives and business managers are seeking ways to increase productivity, boost teamwork, retain talent and improve their company’s bottom line. It is also a phrase that is confused with employee satisfaction, despite the fact that they are two vastly...
ECONOMY
womenworking.com

How to Advance in the Virtual Workplace

As companies figure out how to best adjust to hybrid workspaces, employees are trying to learn how to navigate virtual office environments while still maintaining the same visibility they had in-person. In this new work environment, how do you get noticed by your manager, and attract sponsors and mentors to...
INTERNET
Baton Rouge Business Report

Remote-work technology follows employees back to the office

Workers across the country are getting dressed up and commuting into the office after months of doing their jobs from home—only to be forced to attend Zoom meetings and send Slack messages from their desk as if they’d never left their living rooms because the delta variant of coronavirus is spreading fast.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Engagement#Remote Working#Linkedin#Productivity#Remote Employment#Quantum Workplace#Career Builder
biztechmagazine.com

CDW Tech Talk: Building a Workplace That Meets the Needs of All Employees

The pandemic sent workers across multiple industries into remote work arrangements and forced organizations to find quick solutions to enable uninterrupted communication. With employees scattered across various locations and using their own devices and internet connections, there were many complications to overcome. The need for reliable communication was perhaps felt...
EDUCATION
CIO

Burnout in the Workplace: Recognizing (and Getting Ahead of) Employee Burnout

Learning how to be an efficient and productive employee while juggling remote or hybrid work environments continues to be a growth area for many people, managers included. The pandemic forced many individuals in management roles to revisit their approach. Managing remotely requires an entirely different approach with particular attention on learning how to recognize employees’ signs of burnout.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Keep Your Customers Focused and Engaged

There are basically four approaches around which a customer engagement model is built to serve the customer. The customer experience starts right from the moment they decide to purchase the product, if not before. Low Touch Onboarding is mainly used for the enterprise customers who pay heavy revenue for using the product to cover the cost of one-to-one Customer Success Manager appointed to engage the customer on all aspects. In this approach, the seller maintains their relationship with customers through digital or online methods rather than manual. The cost of assigning a single CSM to handle a customer account cannot be justified.
ECONOMY
Digiday

How Dotdash built its tech infrastructure to accommodate and protect its remote employees

When the pandemic hit, publishers’ workforces went remote practically overnight. That sudden transition has left a lot of publishers’ tech infrastructures vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, along with employees working from home needing additional IT support. “Every publisher needs to make security awareness a priority,” Dotdash’s CTO Nabil Ahmad said during...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Here's what employees really want from workplace financial programs

As the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, employers are taking on a bigger role in helping with their workers’ financial wellness and employees have clear priorities over what they need and want, according to a new survey by one of the nation’s largest banks. Bank of America Corp.’s 11th...
CHARLOTTE, NC
pacificu.edu

Remote Work May Have Shifted the Workplace Forever

Workplaces may never be the same. With the partial reopening of shared spaces that have been vacated or sharply limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pacific University alumni who are managers and employees have begun to reset their expectations about work. Their choices are complicated by the evolving guidance on social distancing and wearing masks.
FOREST GROVE, OR
prdaily.com

How comms can work with IT to streamline the hybrid workplace

For the remote or hybrid workplace, the promise of a bright new future has been dimmed by slipping employee engagement. Zoom fatigue has brought a halt to the virtual happy hour. Collaboration and innovation are being stifled by poor workflows. Employees are using their own tech solutions when their organization doesn’t move quickly enough to address issues caused by remote work.
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

How Gamification Leads to Meaningful Workplace DEI Changes

Gamification is quickly becoming one of the biggest trends in corporate training. Rather than trivializing the seriousness of DEI, gamification drives the point home and changes how people view their own biases and the experiences of others. The ultimate purpose of the game is to bring about behavioral change. In...
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Successful Companies Offer Engagement, Not Employee Surveillance

In the debate about the use and deployment of employee surveillance technology to monitor workers, little is said about whether it is actually needed or not or what enterprises may be able to use as an alternative. According to one survey by an IT security company, there has been a...
BUSINESS
theavtimes.com

4 ways to improve employee engagement after COVID

Employees are most engaged when their managers show care. They are likely to have less burnout and display more productivity. However, managers may have a hard time expressing their care in times of crisis. They may not be able to keep their employees as engaged as they should be. During COVID, for example, manager-employee relationships have changed significantly. It may be challenging to maintain employee engagement even after COVID. Here are a few practical ways to boost engagement after the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ladders

How to keep control of your remote team

Maintaining a working spirit while going remote has become a real challenge for business. This transition is particularly stressful on companies and employees that never practiced working from home or a home office. As a leader managing a remote team, I am familiar with the challenges of collaborating projects based...
SOFTWARE
mainebiz.biz

How to make community engagement part of employee retention efforts

In today’s competitive hiring market, employers are looking for ways to stand out. Job seekers want opportunities that allow them to grow professionally while also contributing to their communities; they look closely at the values and practices of potential employers, including corporate community involvement. Research shows that rising generations are...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Norwalk Hour

Small Top Workplaces winners maintain employee culture during COVID

Eighteen months ago, software company Criterion, mental health care provider Autism Behavioral Health and wholesale distributor The Star Supply Co., were grappling with the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the pandemic is far from over, but the three firms have demonstrated their ability to navigate the global health...
NORWALK, CT
Inc.com

How to Create a Workplace Where Women Thrive

The global Covid-19 pandemic has been particularly hard on working women. According to CBS, nearly three million women left the U.S labor force over the past year. The simultaneous and immediate shift to remote work and remote learning upset the delicate balance between professional and home life that many women had learned to deftly manage over the years.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy