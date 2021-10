The ping pong balls decided the biggest matches should come first in the boys soccer sectional draw Sunday night. There may not be a bigger first-round game than the one in Class 3A in Chesterton, as the host Trojans will take on Valparaiso immediately. Chesterton is ranked No. 3 in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. The Vikings are No. 6.

CHESTERTON, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO