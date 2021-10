After a year in which the digitization of processes was key to sustaining the collection and payment market in LatAm, finally, financial inclusion begins to be an opportunity to boost the economy of the true protagonists in the creation of value and opportunities: the SMEs. According to the Study on the Digitization of Companies in 2021 by Innovation People, 83% of small and medium-sized companies declare that they have accelerated and are investing a large part of their budget in the implementation of new digital strategies.

