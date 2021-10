LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is encouraging entrants to sign up for its first Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade & Brunch. Proceeds from the Dog Parade registrations will go to support the lifelong care of retired and active LVMPD K-9s. “We’re hoping to see everyone and their dog costumed out for this fun parade to support Metro’s K-9 division,” said Tom Kovach, executive director of the LVMPD Foundation. “Our four-legged heroes go above and beyond in their service to make our community a safer place, and they deserve to be cared for in return.”

