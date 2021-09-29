CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy's Doesn't Want Amazon Advertising on Its Billboard

By Entrepreneur Staff
NewsTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a billboard on top of Macy’s flagship store in Manhattan’s Herald Square -- and the department store does not want Amazon to advertise on it. Macy’s filed a lawsuit in an effort to get the Kaufman Organization to stop a potential deal with Amazon that would see an advertisement for the e-commerce giant atop the iconic store.

