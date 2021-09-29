Grand Forks Public Health announces relocation of COVID-19 vaccination clinic site

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health will be moving its COVID-19 vaccination clinic from Hugo’s Family Marketplace to the Grand Cities Mall. The clinic will be located in the former Christian Bookshelf location, between Ace Hardware and Play It Again Sports, at 1826 S Washington St, Suite 7 in Grand Forks. Vaccination opportunities at the Grand Cities Mall site will occur Monday – Friday beginning at 12:30 p.m. and Saturday, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with various end times. The clinic will begin September 29 with Saturday clinics beginning the week of October 4.