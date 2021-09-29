LANNDS Beckon Us to Claim Our Time and Space “In the Garden”
Rania Woodard grew up in Memphis, Tennessee performing in a Pentecostal church, dabbling in blues, country, and pop music. But it wasn’t until she met North Carolina–born producer Brian Squillace that the psychedelic electro-pop duo LANNDS was born. They released their EP lotus last year and have now signed to Run for Cover Records. Now based in Jacksonville, Florida. the twosome is also releasing their first piece of new music titled “In the Garden.”floodmagazine.com
