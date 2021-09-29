CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

LANNDS Beckon Us to Claim Our Time and Space “In the Garden”

By Margaret Farrell
floodmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRania Woodard grew up in Memphis, Tennessee performing in a Pentecostal church, dabbling in blues, country, and pop music. But it wasn’t until she met North Carolina–born producer Brian Squillace that the psychedelic electro-pop duo LANNDS was born. They released their EP lotus last year and have now signed to Run for Cover Records. Now based in Jacksonville, Florida. the twosome is also releasing their first piece of new music titled “In the Garden.”

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota...
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Run For Cover Records
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy