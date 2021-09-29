CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Khabib’s Coach Gives An Advantage To Jake Paul Over Conor McGregor

By Nicole Bosco
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld-famous trainer Javier Mendez knows that Jake Paul could beat Conor McGregor in a boxing match. Javier Mendez has been through a lot in combat sports. He is a world-renowned trainer who has worked with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, and Cain Velasquez. He is a man who knows when a fighter has what it takes to win and he is taking his pick in the potential boxing match between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor.

MMAmania.com

The audio just leaked from Jon Jones police call and yeah, it’s bad

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested and charged with domestic violence back on Sept. 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada, after Caesar’s Palace security found his fiancé, Jesse Moses, visibly shaken with blood coming her from nose and mouth. “She’s not admitting to any domestic...
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Daniel Cormier
Conor Mcgregor
Cain Velasquez
Jake Paul
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz: ‘I got stabbed,’ Nate Diaz was ‘getting into gang fights’

Nick Diaz and his brother, Nate Diaz, know plenty about adversity. Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 serves as a marquee fight on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card of UFC 266: “Volkanovski vs. Ortega,” which will take place this weekend (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming online via ESPN+. Ahead of the clash, Diaz opened up about his upbringing in a fight preview titled “Crossing Paths Again” from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) YouTube channel.
UFC
Combat Sports
Sports
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
The Independent

Tyson Fury claims that rejecting Deontay Wilder rematch would have cost him nearly £70m

Tyson Fury has revealed just how much money he would have had to pay to avoid a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.The rivals are set to meet in the boxing ring for a third time on 9 October, with Briton Fury having stopped the American in February 2020 to regain the WBC heavyweight title, following the rivals’ split draw in December 2018.Having comprehensively beaten Wilder last time out, Fury turned his attention to a long-awaited, highly-anticipated unification bout with compatriot Anthony Joshua – only for a judge to rule in May that Fury must face Wilder a third time,...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Deontay Wilder’s ‘completely different’ game plan to knock out Tyson Fury revealed by Eric Molina

Deontay Wilder will knock out Tyson Fury, according to former world heavyweight contender Eric Molina. The Bronze Bomber is looking to exact revenge on the Briton on 9 October and win back the WBC title that he lost last year via a devastating knockout.But after linking up with new head coach Malik Scott, Wilder is bullish about winning the third fight and evening the score.And Molina, who was knocked out by Wilder in 2015 and stopped again by Anthony Joshua a year later, insists Wilder has become a less predictable fighter since linking up with Scott, which will prove decisive...
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Deontay Wilder centered and focused for Tyson Fury bout

Deontay Wilder fielded questions from the media on Sept. 22 ahead of his Oct. 9 bout against Tyson Fury. Wilder sounds calm and focused this time around. There has been more drama between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury since their February 2020 boxing bout that can fit in this entire write-up. Accusations of glove tampering, drugging, and heavy outfits were a bad look for Wilder in the fight’s aftermath, but he’s seeming to have the edge heading into the trilogy bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Frank Warren outlines what is ‘bad news’ for Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury

Promoter Frank Warren says he has bad news for Deontay Wilder as Tyson Fury looks in good shape ahead of their trilogy bout on 9 October.The American will be aiming to get the WBC belt back from Fury who stripped him of it in February 2020. Not only has Warren warned Wilder about Fury’s impressive form, he has also predicted what the outcome of the fight will be.“I have to say I have rarely seen Tyson look so well. He is in fantastic nick and a great frame of mind – all of which is bad news for Mr Wilder,”...
COMBAT SPORTS

