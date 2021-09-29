Khabib’s Coach Gives An Advantage To Jake Paul Over Conor McGregor

Deontay Wilder will knock out Tyson Fury, according to former world heavyweight contender Eric Molina. The Bronze Bomber is looking to exact revenge on the Briton on 9 October and win back the WBC title that he lost last year via a devastating knockout.But after linking up with new head coach Malik Scott, Wilder is bullish about winning the third fight and evening the score.And Molina, who was knocked out by Wilder in 2015 and stopped again by Anthony Joshua a year later, insists Wilder has become a less predictable fighter since linking up with Scott, which will prove decisive...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO