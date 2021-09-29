Khabib’s Coach Gives An Advantage To Jake Paul Over Conor McGregor
World-famous trainer Javier Mendez knows that Jake Paul could beat Conor McGregor in a boxing match. Javier Mendez has been through a lot in combat sports. He is a world-renowned trainer who has worked with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, and Cain Velasquez. He is a man who knows when a fighter has what it takes to win and he is taking his pick in the potential boxing match between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor.www.mmanews.com
