CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Seth Rollins Reacts To Wrestlers Using Curse Words In Promos

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Rollins took to Twitter last night to comment on certain WWE & NXT Superstars using curse words in their promos lately, most notably Bobby Lashley and Bron Breakker. Both wrestlers used the word “sh*t” during their promos, which is a bit surprising by WWE under the “PG” guidelines for them to get away with it.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsbrig.com

Seth Rollins on Triple H almost firing him from WWE

Seth Rollins has disclosed details about the time that Triple H threatened to fire him from WWE if his attitude did not improve. Before joining WWE’s main roster, Rollins worked for the company’s FCW and NXT developmental systems between August 2010 and November 2012. During that time, he often clashed with NXT trainer Terry Taylor over their views of modern-day wrestling styles.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Edge Calls AEW Stars For Help To Deal With Seth Rollins On WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Edge referenced AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, aka FTR, during a backstage segment on this week’s SmackDown. After Seth Rollins invaded the Copeland residence, a frantic Edge could be seen calling his wife Beth Phoenix and asking her to go to her sister’s place instead of returning home from grocery shopping. Edge said he had sought help from “Daniel and David” who were en route to their home to deal with Rollins. This was a reference to FTR; David is the real first name of Harwood and Daniel is Wheeler.
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins reveals when his WWE contract will expire

Seth Rollins' WWE career began over a decade ago in 2010 when he signed his first deal with the Stamford-based federation after spending some time on the independent circuit. Following a short stint in FCW and NXT, Rollins made his main roster debut as a member of the Shield. The...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Admits It ‘Hurt’ When Becky Lynch Main Evented WrestleMania 35

Seth Rollins’ time in promotions such as Ring Of Honor certainly helped him hone his craft before making his way to WWE. Rollins’ current obnoxious heel character never fails to annoy fans. On top of that, Rollins really doesn’t do scripted promos as such, just like Roman Reigns. The main...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Seth Rollins
ewrestlingnews.com

FTR Come To The Defense Of Edge, Offer To Beat Down Seth Rollins

As seen during last night’s episode of SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was drafted to RAW. Following the pick being made, Edge came to the ring to cut a promo but his segment was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who was at his home. Rollins would go on to make himself comfortable, turning on the fireplace and sitting in a recliner.
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins recalls the best moments of The Shield

The Shield was one of the most successful stables to have appeared in WWE in the modern era. Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns began working together in November 2012 and their partnership has been the fruit of countless awards until June 2014. Following the disbandment of the faction,...
WWE
PWMania

Seth Rollins Comments On WWE NXT Star Saying Expletive During Promo

Seth Rollins took to Twitter during this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 and reacted to the promo delivered by Bron Breakker. As noted, this week’s NXT show featured Breakker and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa trading warnings via promos. You can click here for details and video of what both Superstars had to say.
WWE
ComicBook

Seth Rollins Confirms How The Shield Was Originally Going to Break Up

It's been over seven years since Seth Rollins whacked Roman Reigns in the back with a steel chair on a June episode of Monday Night Raw, effectively ending The Shield's first run in WWE. But the original plan for how the trio would split was much different as Rollins explained while on Broken Skull Sessions this week. According to him, WWE officials wanted to end the group as far back as January in order to set up Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose for WrestleMania XXX. The three instead squashed Kane and The New Age Outlaws in a three-minute six-man tag match at the pay-per-view and feuded with Evolution for a few months.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlers#Promos#Curse Words#Combat
Pro Wrestling Torch

Seth Rollins issues ultimatum to Edge, Edge responds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Seth Rollins issued a harsh ultimatum to Edge on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. In a backstage interview, Rollins revealed that he had not heard from Edge since issuing a challenge to him last week on the show. Rollins said that he was tired of waiting and then gave Edge the series of demands. Rollins told Edge that he must appear on Smackdown next week and tell the world that he wasn’t Edge-lite. In addition, Rollins said that Edge must say that he is superior to him in every way, and that Rollins was the reason that Edge’s career was finished. Rollins said that if Edge didn’t comply, he would beat those words out of him in front of his family. Edge responded to Rollins on social media and said he would be at Smackdown next week to address Rollins.
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins discusses his role in WWE

When we talk about Seth Rollins we are certainly dealing with one of the most important WWE stars of recent years. The 'Messiah', who spoke during Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions show Steve Austin, told several anecdotes about his experience in the first wrestling company in the world. In particular,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE RAW Superstar Wants Matches With AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Chad Gable

New RAW Superstar Finn Balor is seemingly excited for match-ups with Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Chad Gable and Kevin Owens after getting drafted by the red brand on Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Reacting live after RAW picked him in Round 4, Balor tweeted at Styles:. @AJStylesOrg whats up...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Says He Was ‘Ready to Strangle’ Vince McMahon Over Hell in a Cell 2019

Seth Rollins’ match with The Fiend at Hell in a Cell 2019 didn’t go over well, and Rollins has acknowledged that he was initially pretty livid over it himself. The now-infamous Hell in a Cell match, which was marred by the booking as well as the red lighting production choices, was roundly criticized when it went down in October of that year.
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins On His Future In Wrestling, How His Love of the Business Has Changed

Seth Rollins weighed in on how his love for pro wrestling has evolved and discussed his future on the latest Broken Skull Sessions. Rollins was Steve Austin’s guest on today’s episode and discussed how he looks at the industry with a new perspective now, and revealed that he has two years left on his current contract. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (9/26): WWE Extreme Rules Review, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks Returns

Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Seth Rollins recalls being mad at Vince McMahon after 2019 Hell in a Cell Match. Support for the Wrestling Inc. podcast is brought to you by ​MANSCAPED™​,...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Says WWE Wanted To Split Up The Shield Much Sooner

AEW star Jon Moxley made a name for himself in WWE, where he was known as Dean Ambrose. Together with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, the three debuted on the main roster back in 2012 and were known as The Shield. The Shield would go on to become one of...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy