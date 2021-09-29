CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Spurs had talks with Sixers about Ben Simmons trade, didn't get far

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpUXM_0cBjFnId00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are still working on trying to find a trade partner to take Ben Simmons off their hands. The disgruntled star has told the organization that he does not plan to play another game for the franchise and as they prepare for the coming season, the sooner a trade happens, the better.

Philadelphia was hoping to remain patient and bring him back to the roster in order to see if Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal would become available, but that might not be possible anymore. At this point, president Daryl Morey will have to try and find the best value possible.

There have been plenty of suitors, but they have not yet offered anything that would entice Morey to get a deal done. Per Zach Lowe of ESPN, the San Antonio Spurs talked to the Sixers about Simmons in an effort to bring in more talent, but the talks did not go too far:

THE SPURS TALKED with the Philadelphia 76ers about Ben Simmons, but those talks have not gotten far, sources said. They sniffed around intriguing young free agents — including Lauri Markkanen and John Collins, sources said — but snared neither.

Led by Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have been intrigued by Simmons’ ability. However, it still is tough to get a deal done right now. The Sixers need to find a way to find the right value for the embattled star and it seems like both sides are not budging on moving from their current stances.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Joel Embiid spoke one big truth about Ben Simmons. It should scare the Sixers to death. | Mike Sielski

Over an answer Thursday that stretched to more than four minutes and close to 600 words, Joel Embiid tickled the tender spot of every 76ers fan who wanted someone on the team, anyone on the team, to blast Ben Simmons. The Sixers had built their team around Simmons since his arrival, Embiid told reporters at the team’s practice facility in Camden, and it was “borderline disrespectful to all the guys out here fighting for their lives” and their careers that Simmons, after shriveling up in the postseason, would demand a trade and follow through on his threat to hold out until the organization accommodated him. What Embiid said was open. It was honest. And most of it was meaningless.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Bold Ben Simmons Trade Strategy is Actually Genius

The start of training camp is just around the corner, and there is still no telling when or how the Ben Simmons saga will end. Despite formally requesting a trade and threatening to holdout, the former number one pick remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Daryl Morey has actively...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Damian Lillard
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Ben Simmons camp makes desperation move amid Sixers trade fiasco

The Philadelphia 76ers are exercising their biggest trump card over Ben Simmons as he continues to hold out for a possible trade – and it’s reportedly working. Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice revealed that the most recent financial blow to Simmons, a reported $360,000 for missing the Sixers’ preseason contest, has really stung. The All-Star’s camp was said to have reached out to the NBPA to get some help, but they were ultimately rebuffed.
NBA
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on Ben Simmons’ Sixers future

Much of the talk heading into the start of the NBA season remains centered on the uncertain future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has been in the trade rumor mill ever since the Sixers’ shocking elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The rumors have been running rampant as of late, from his reported desire to sign with a team out west to the rumored possibility of him sitting out the upcoming season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The San Antonio Spurs#Sixers Wire
fadeawayworld.net

Tony Kornheiser Says The Sixers Should Trade Ben Simmons For Bradley Beal

Everybody's talking about Ben Simmons right now. The former first-overall pick has reached out to the Philadelphia 76ers to let them know that he doesn't intend to play for the team anymore:. "In a looming standoff that could have lasting implications for the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star forward Ben Simmons...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Executive On Ben Simmons' Situation: "You Let A Guy Force His Way Out With 4 Years Left On A Max Contract And You Set A Terrible Precedent. They Can't Cave."

As it's happening more and more often nowadays, Ben Simmons is trying to force his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers. It's getting more common to see players holding out, dissing their organizations, or doing whatever it takes to leave their franchises regardless of their contract obligations. We saw it...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Facebook
hotnewhiphop.com

Sixers Reportedly Exploring Ben Simmons Trade Package With Pacers

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are working on their divorce right now, and so far, it has been a rocky process. The Sixers want to get rid of Simmons but so far, they have struggled to find a trade partner willing to give up the pieces necessary. There are still a few teams interested in Simmons, and among those teams are the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Detroit Pistons, just to name a few.
NBA
ngscsports.com

NBA Top 75 Players: 15 Players Likely to Join the List

The 2021-2022 NBA season marks the 75th anniversary of the league. Over the last 75 years, the league has seen thousands of players from all different backgrounds leave their mark on the game. Prior to the 1996-97 NBA season, the top 50 players were announced by commissioner David Stern. 25 years later, the league looks to announce a top 75 players list. It was also announced that this list would be a brand-new list. Because of this, it is likely that several players from the original list may not make the new list, with many players from the last 25 years making the list. The following 15 players are just some of the new players who are guaranteed or very likely to make the top 75 players list.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers coach Doc Rivers compares Ben Simmons trade saga to Donald Trump election conspiracy theorists

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is currently on a media tour to promote his new docuseries podcast as training camp approaches. Earlier this week, the Sixers coach made waves when he went on ESPN’s First Take and tried to do damage control on the Ben Simmons trade situation by claiming the team wants him back and that his criticism after Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks wasn’t what it seemed.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Wants Nothing To Do With Sixers Teammates

The Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia continues to get messier as the former first overall pick looks to get traded from the franchise. After a horrendous campaign in the 2021 playoffs, fans have been roasting Simmons and the words have hit him right in the chest. He now wants a fresh start and he has told the Sixers that there is no chance he shows up to training camp.
NBA
chatsports.com

Will the Sixers benefit from Ben Simmons’ holdout?

The Philadelphia 76ers have been under the spotlight during the last couple of weeks. As teams across the Association evaluate their roster’s potential, the Sixers patiently wait for one of their star players. The Philadelphia 76ers’ locker room is still awaiting the arrival of their point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy