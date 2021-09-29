CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos' offense needs to improve in two areas

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOi8T_0cBjFY0c00

The Denver Broncos offense has been good this season, but it could be better.

The Broncos are averaging 25.3 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NFL. Pretty good.

Denver has also converted nine field goal attempts, tied for the most in the NFL. That reflects well on kicker Brandon McManus, but it’s not a good sign that the offense has been stalling that often.

Only 42.86% of the team’s red zone trips have ended in touchdowns, which represents the sixth-worst percentage in the league. Not good.

The Broncos are also only 13-of-37 on third down attempts, the ninth-worst conversion rate (35.1%) in the NFL. Pretty bad.

Denver’s offense has done enough to win thus far, but when the Broncos face better opponents, the team’s red zone offense and third-down efficiency will need to improve.

“Yeah, that’s concerning, and it’s frustrating,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Sunday when asked about the team’s lack of touchdowns from good field positions. “It pisses you off when it happens, but we’ve been much better in the red zone this year overall.

“Obviously today we had to settle for the field goal the one time and then we fumbled one time, but I feel a lot better about our red zone offense.”

This week, Denver’s offense will face a Baltimore Ravens defense that has allowed opponents to score TDs on 60% of their red zone trips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19S32g_0cBjFY0c00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
FanSided

Broncos could be getting a secret weapon back on offense soon

The Denver Broncos could be getting a secret weapon for the offense back into the lineup soon. Running back Mike Boone is eligible to come off of IR. The Denver Broncos have lost a couple of key offensive weapons to injury in the first three weeks of the NFL’s young regular season in 2021. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (knee) have both gone down with injuries that will cause them to miss significant time, but the team could soon be getting back at least one secret weapon on that side of the ball from the injury list.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ultimate Fan: Steady offense, strong defense wins game three for the Broncos

It may seem silly to celebrate just two wins - especially to some not-so-great teams - but here on the Ultimate Fan Guide, we are big on celebrations for all victories, whenever and however they come. And to help bring on today’s Ultimate Fan Guide, we even have a song from MHR reader and big Broncos fan, Rick LeVang.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Ravens#American Football
chatsports.com

Denver Broncos will have to replace critical speed on offense

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler has suffered a torn ACL and will officially miss the rest of the 2021 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hamler went down in the Broncos‘ week three matchup versus the New York Jets after cutting for a route and hyperextending his left knee. The route looked like a small post, to which Hamler would go in front of coverage and make the catch.
NFL
chatsports.com

How should the Broncos attack Zach Wilson and the Jets’ offense?

The Broncos face the New York Jets in their home opener, where the Denver Broncos open up with favored at -10.5, by far the largest of Week 3. After back-to-back great games against the Giants and Jaguars, the Broncos have built up some momentum and might pay off into a playoff bid. The Jets come off a game against the New England Patriots that can largely be described as “forgettable” (unless you’re the 12 year old on TikTok who will live on forever in memes).
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos offense playing with more confidence heading into home opener

Through the first two games, it’s clear the Denver Broncos offense has confidence. That’s not something we’ve seen since Peyton Manning retired, so it’s a sight for sore eyes. Now that the Broncos are set for the home opener, the offense will look to carry that over and try to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Broncos add some intriguing options on the interior offensive line

The Denver Broncos added a couple of intriguing options to the interior offensive line with rookie Harry Crider and third-year pro Javon Patterson. That sound you hear is Denver Broncos general manager George Paton tinkering with the roster. Although neither player is going on injured reserve, the Broncos could be without both starting guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow this week against the Baltimore Ravens, possibly longer.
NFL
Post Register

Broncos miss two-point conversion, fall to Preston

PRESTON – The Blackfoot Broncos packed up their gear and loaded up a pair of buses as they headed south to Preston for a Friday night prep football contest with the Indians. Preston entered the game with an impressive 3-1 record, their only loss to Shelley who entered the night at the second-ranked team in the state with a gaudy 4-0 record. That loss came in the second game of the year for Preston, by a final score of 15-6, and they were ready to show that they were a for real team.
PRESTON, ID
milehighsports.com

Broncos Film Review: Running game keeps offense moving and the Von effect

The Denver Broncos are 3-0 for the first time since 2016. With a resounding win against the New York Jets, Vic Fangio and crew are sitting atop the AFC conference. Sunday’s victory lacked some pizzaz for many as some fans claim the result was not emphatic enough to prove this team has clearly arrived.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Broncos

TV: CBS Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington); CBS crew Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline) Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst) The Ravens will try for their third straight win in a game that could have...
NFL
Mile High Report

The Broncos will need to fix a few things moving forward

When the Denver Broncos lost to the Baltimore Ravens, it was obvious that there were still areas that needed be addressed. Andrew Mason joined Ryan and Ben on Broncos Country Tonight to discuss what Denver needs to fix. Mase and Ben both brought up personnel packages on offense. Essentially, the...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Baltimore Ravens defense exposed Broncos offense in dominant performance

The Denver Broncos were hardly world-beaters despite standing at 3-0 entering Week 4. Facing their stiffest opponent thus far, the Baltimore Ravens defense simply exposed the biggest flaw in Denver’s offense. Baltimore dominated, including a ridiculous third quarter, in which they allowed just 35 yards to the Broncos’ offense. Baltimore...
NFL
chatsports.com

Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: How can the Broncos’ broken offense be fixed?

Kiz: Well, that 23-7 loss to Baltimore stunk. And know what was the worst aspect of the Broncos’ inept showing? To my untrained eye, they looked way too much like the bad Denver team of 2020, particularly on the offensive side of the football, even before quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was knocked from the game with a concussion. Should offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur be concerned? Or can he dismiss it all as hand-wringing by a knucklehead (like me) that doesn’t know anything about football?
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos vs Ravens inactives: Denver down two starting offensive linemen

Some bad news for the Denver Broncos as they will be without both of their starting interior guards against the Baltimore Ravens. Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow have both been ruled out for this game, which means rookie Quinn Meinerz will get his first start and second-year guard Netane Muti will get his third start.
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos Briefs: Revamped offensive line struggles against Baltimore pass rush

Although the blame for the Broncos’ inept offense Sunday can be shifted to all participants, the revamped line featuring two fill-in guards allowed a season-high five sacks in Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Right guard Graham Glasgow (knee) was ruled out Friday and left guard Dalton Risner (ankle)...
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos offense struggled, but defense wasn’t much better in loss to Baltimore

The final insult for the Broncos on a maddening Sunday afternoon that started with so much optimism came in the final minute of a 23-7 seemed-more-lopsided-than-it-was loss to Baltimore. As the fans dressed in orange and blue filed out to fight traffic, Ravens fans remained and serenaded their players, each...
NFL
milehighsports.com

Broncos offense regressed to Drew Lock era Sunday, then Lock played, too

The honeymoon is over for the Denver Broncos and Teddy Bridgewater. Through three games, Bridgewater was near-perfect as the Broncos quarterback, as the second-most accurate quarterback in the NFL. He also had yet to turn the ball over a single time and the offense was producing five points per game more than they did in 2020.
NFL
KREX

Broncos knew what was coming but still couldn’t stop it

DENVER (AP) — Vic Fangio didn’t appreciate John Harbaugh’s decision to have Lamar Jackson sweep left on the final snap of Baltimore’s 23-7 win in Denver just so the Ravens could match the longest streak in NFL history of 100-yard rushing games. “I thought it was kind of bull (expletive),” the Broncos coach said Monday […]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy