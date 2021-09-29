Fantasy hockey points league: Top peripheral category scorers

In fantasy competition, it isn't always about putting the puck in the net, even though, for the most part, it certainly used to be. Back in the infancy of make-believe hockey management - we're talking the 80's here - goals and assists counted with little concern for other contributions, beyond the odd nod to netminding. But we've evolved since then, and for the better. Now players are rewarded for impacting the game in other manners, that holistically helps their teams succeed. With an eye to points leagues in particular - ESPN's most popular form of fantasy competition - here's a look at some non-scoring categories, including a handful in net.