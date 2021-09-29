2021 WNBA playoffs: Scores, schedule, format, bracket, live stream, watch online, TV channel, start times
The semifinals of the 2021 WNBA playoffs started on Tuesday night, and the action delivered in a major way. In the first game of the doubleheader, the Chicago Sky outlasted the Connecticut Sun 101-95 in a dramatic double-overtime affair. Later in the night, the Las Vegas Aces got their title chase off to a good start with a comeback win over the Phoenix Mercury, 96-90. If the rest of the semifinals are anything like that, we're in for a treat. Game 2 of each series is set for Thursday night.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0