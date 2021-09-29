CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eleven Madison Park’s Vegan-Only Restaurant Has a Secret Meat Room for the Rich

By Emma Orlow
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells slaughtered Eleven Madison Park’s revamped, veganized menu in an unstarred critical review this week — but the real golden nugget from the piece is that the all-vegan restaurant, has, well, a secret beef room. According to Wells, Eleven Madison Park offers an optional beef tenderloin dish to customers in its swanky private dining room, while maintaining the much-hyped vegan menu out front. Wells writes, “It’s some kind of metaphor for Manhattan, where there’s always a higher level of luxury, a secret room where the rich eat roasted tenderloin while everybody else gets an eggplant canoe.”

