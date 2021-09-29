WFT on the brink of dismissal
After expecting a winner this season, fans of the Washington Football Team are already feeling betrayed only three games in. A year’s wait has turned interest into exhaustion.www.audacy.com
After expecting a winner this season, fans of the Washington Football Team are already feeling betrayed only three games in. A year’s wait has turned interest into exhaustion.www.audacy.com
All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.https://www.audacy.com/thefandc
Comments / 3