NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Gabby Petito’s parents sat down with Dr. Phil in a new interview, saying they believe “coward” Brian Laundrie is alive, three weeks after he was last seen on Sept. 14. As the manhunt for Laundrie continues, his sister Cassie said she doesn't know where her 23-year-old brother is and that their parents should “come clean” if they were involved in his disappearance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO