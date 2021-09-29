Documentary explores tension between faith and desire for evidence of miracles
Professor Elijah Stephens is inviting the tough questions about faith in a new documentary that explores some of the evidence surrounding purported miracles. "I want to shift the culture of the charismatic movement," Stephens told Fox News in an interview last month. "The whole movie's called ‘Send Proof’ because I want people to send in their evidence. That's not occurring and there's lots of little cultural issues that pop up. I can't tell you how many people I talk to who testified of having a miracle and just never went back to the doctor."www.foxnews.com
