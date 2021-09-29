CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Documentary explores tension between faith and desire for evidence of miracles

By Sam Dorman
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessor Elijah Stephens is inviting the tough questions about faith in a new documentary that explores some of the evidence surrounding purported miracles. "I want to shift the culture of the charismatic movement," Stephens told Fox News in an interview last month. "The whole movie's called ‘Send Proof’ because I want people to send in their evidence. That's not occurring and there's lots of little cultural issues that pop up. I can't tell you how many people I talk to who testified of having a miracle and just never went back to the doctor."

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
wmagazine.com

Gillian Laub’s Family Matters Explores The Tension Between Art and Privilege

Photographs by Gillian Laub from her latest book, Family Matters, published via Aperture (2021). Collage by W magazine. Ways of Seeing is an interview series that highlights behind-the-camera talent in the fields of photography and film. In this week’s edition, visuals editor Michael Beckert chats with photographer and filmmaker Gillian Laub, who has spent the last two decades of her career advocating for the lives of terror survivors in the Middle East (Testimony, 2007), and shedding light on the lasting effects of segregation in the American South (Southern Rites, 2015). In her latest work, Family Matters, Laub turns the camera on herself and her relatives, revealing a loving dynamic that met its greatest challenge during the 2016 presidential election, when Laub’s family decided to support then-presidential-candidate Donald Trump. The resulting body of work is one of Laub’s most astonishing, and easily her most honest. In the book, published by Aperture, she couples pictures of her loved ones with raw, confessional captions that reveal not just the emotional and political disposition of each subject, but also of Laub herself. The series is also on display at New York’s International Center of Photography from September 24th through January 10th, 2022.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Hyperallergic

A New Documentary Explores the Life of Unheralded Civil Rights Activist Pauli Murray

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Pick any piece of progressive litigation enacted in the United States over the last few decades, and chances are it was influenced by the work of Pauli Murray. Yet you likely don’t know their name. Murray was an activist, lawyer, poet, and the first female-identifying African American Episcopal priest. If one thread runs through their many lives, it’s that each was far ahead of its time. Years before Rosa Parks, Murray sat in the whites-only section of a Virginia bus with a friend. When denied a postgraduate position at Harvard, they coined the term “Jane Crow” and went on to write States’ Laws on Race and Color in 1950. Before ideas around nonbinary identities entered the common lexicon, Murray was struggling with their gender identity, pleading with doctors to find a “cure” for what might today be recognized as gender dysphoria.
MOVIES
thezebra.org

Local Documentary Explores ‘The Pits’ Before It Was Kingstowne

ALEXANDRIA, VA – For me, the gravel pits behind Hayfield Secondary School was the local fishing hole – at age 10, in 1972, I’d grab something out of my mom’s refrigerator to use as bait, and head on up there on foot or on bicycle and fish for hours. Usually, I’d catch a bunch of bluegill fish, maybe hook a snapping turtle or two, and head home. If I was lucky, I had some change in my pocket or find a few returnable bottles, and I’d stop at 7-11 for a Slurpee.
KINGSTOWNE, VA
frontier.edu

PBS Documentary Explores the Founding of Frontier Nursing Service

A PBS documentary exploring the founding of Frontier Nursing Service (FNS) will premiere Monday, Oct. 11, at 9 p.m. EST on Kentucky Educational Television (KET) and Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. EST on KET2. Angels on Horseback: Midwives in the Mountains, is narrated by Ashley Judd and will detail...
HYDEN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hume
Person
James Randi
Person
Michael Shermer
Person
Peter Popoff
Yes Weekly

New Documentary ‘The Mayberry Effect’ Explores Enduring Legacy of ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

New Documentary ‘The Mayberry Effect’ Explores Enduring Legacy of ‘The Andy Griffith Show’. (Winston-Salem, NC) – Few television programs from the 1960s remain as instantly recognizable and still bring a smile to people’s faces as The Andy Griffith Show. Now, an award-winning feature-length documentary film, The Mayberry Effect, explores The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Of Miracles#Fox News#New York Times#Skeptic#Italian
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES
Michigan Capitol Confidential

'All White People Are Invested In And Collude With Racism,' Says Author of MEA Book Club Selection

The Michigan Education Association’s Center for Leadership & Learning Book Studies currently lists three book recommendations for participants to choose from: “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, “How to Be an Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi, and “Safe is Not Enough – Better Schools for LGBTQ Students” by Michael Sadowski. “White...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Upworthy

Support for marriage between white and Black people in America just hit an all-time high

Over the past six years, it feels like race relations have been on the decline in the U.S. We've lived through Donald Trump's appeals to America's racist underbelly. The nation has endured countless murders of unarmed Black people by police. We've also been bombarded with viral videos of people calling the police on people of color for simply going about their daily lives.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Homeless person destroys anti-vaxxer’s argument in six words

A homeless person has been caught on video shutting down an anti-vaxx argument with six simple words.In a clip that went viral on Twitter, a group of anti-vaccine protesters can be seen walking down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, carrying picket signs and American flags.“Do you see all of these homeless people around?” the lead protester yells through a bullhorn. “Are they dead in the streets with Covid? Hell no! Why?”A man pushing a shopping cart down the street then offers her an answer:“Because I’m vaccinated, you dumb f***!”There is a moment of awkward silence, and then the bullhorn...
HOMELESS
Mental_Floss

What Was the First Banned Book in History?

There’s no more potent evidence of the power of the written word than the fact people have historically looked to ban them. Not even Dr. Seuss (Theodor Geisel) has been exempt: The Lorax (1971) was ostracized as political commentary. Most recently, author Brad Meltzer expressed disappointment that his 2014 children’s book I Am Rosa Parks—a primer on the civil rights advocate—had been prohibited in the Central York School District in York, Pennsylvania, along with other purportedly racially-conscious material. (The district has cited “parental concerns” as the reason for the ban but quickly walked it back after protests.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy