Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) called out his own party over fiscal policy, saying that the Republican Party has had an “epiphany” on the matter. During an appearance on MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson Reports, host Hallie Jackson said, “Let’s be super clear, though, Senator. Raising the debt ceiling, right, is about not defaulting on the money already spent. That was spent under somebody who you, you know, supported, one of your party’s former leaders, Donald Trump, right? That was money, those were bills that President Trump and that Congress racked up that you now have to pay. How are you not going to do that?”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO