2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 157

By Thomas Smith
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoor Nick Martini. Nick is one of an unbelievably long list of guys who haven’t really gotten significant major league playing time, now getting some time with this year’s Cubs. Nick had 71 career MLB hits in 109 games prior to this one. Then he had a four-hit game. To be sure, there have been guys who have had four-hit games earlier in their career. And to be even fairer, it isn’t nearly as out of the blue as the Rafael Ortega three-homer game earlier this year. But still, it seems a pretty unlikely occurrence. Just for fun, I did look up if Martini had even had a three-hit game in his career. And he had. A three-hit game on September 9, 2019 for the Padres. That game was against the Cubs and it was started by Kyle Hendricks. Fun times.

