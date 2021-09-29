CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris Tells Student Who Accuses Israel of ‘Ethnic Genocide’: ‘Your Truth Cannot be Suppressed’

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday praised a student who told her Israel was guilty of “ethnic genocide.”. Harris’ exchange with the college student came during a classroom visit to northern Virginia’s George Mason University. Identifying herself as “part-Yemeni, part-Iranian,” the student said, “You brought up how the power of the people and demonstrations and organizing is very valuable in America. But I see that over the summer, there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers standing with Palestine, but then just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it’s an ethnic genocide and a displacement of people — the same that happened in America — and I’m sure you’re aware of this.

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
Where is Kamala Harris?

As the southern border crisis rages, the Taliban regain control of Afghanistan, Dr. Anthony Fauci declaring Christmas may have to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats infighting over a $3.5 trillion social welfare bill, inflation spiking, supply-chains disrupted, and the U.S. possibly breaching its debt limit, our Vice President Kamala Harris is MIA.
Sen. Grassley congratulates a Korean American judge on her work ethic. Some Asian Americans say that echoes divisive stereotypes

Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Wednesday congratulated a Korean American judicial nominee for the “hard work ethic” of “you and your people,” invoking a stereotype about Asian Americans. The 88-year-old senator, who is seeking reelection to another six-year term, praised Lucy...
Kamala Harris departs on a mystery California trip as Dems battle over budget

Vice President Kamala Harris was in California for a mysterious overnight trip Saturday — and the White House has remained mum on the reason for her travel. Harris kept the press from observing her departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Friday afternoon, and barred the media from covering her arrival at Palm Springs International Airport that evening. Her trek back to Washington Saturday was also being kept under wraps.
Kamala Harris still can't handle unscripted events

Vice President Kamala Harris has somehow managed to distinguish herself as the least skilled prominent politician in the country, and there appears to be no venue too small for her to showcase her blunders. Harris is now doing damage control over a visit to a classroom at George Mason University....
Outrage after VP Harris fails to correct smear of Israel

Vice President Kamala Harris' office is doing damage control following an exchange earlier this week between the vice president and a student who characterized Israel's actions toward Palestinians as "an ethnic genocide and a displacement of people." CNN's Sunlen Serfaty reports.
Harris after student statement on Israel under fire |

Washington (AP) – US Vice President Kamala Harris has come under pressure over her reaction to a student’s statements about Israel. Videos show Harris visiting a university in the US state of Virginia mid-week to discuss suffrage. In this context, a student spoke of the pro-Palestinian protests and said: “But...
How many have died because of vaccine skepticism caused by Biden, Harris statements in 2020?

On Monday, President Joe Biden received his third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a booster shot. This comes on the heels of his national vaccine mandate. Moreover, he declared the COVID-19 resurgence a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Yet, Biden was not always such an advocate for vaccines. About a year ago, when Donald Trump was president, then-candidates Biden and Kamala Harris questioned vaccines' safety, saying they were untrustworthy. Today, as many have refused the vaccine over safety concerns, Biden and Harris share blame.
Kamala Harris Came to My House. Here's What Happened.

When I heard the sirens from Vice President Kamala Harris’s motorcade in the distance last week, my heart just about stopped. I have lived in Washington for more than 20 years and have seen enough motorcades to think of them more as an inconvenience than a novelty. But this motorcade was different. This motorcade would drive down my block and stop in front of my home.
Lawrence Jones on 'Outnumbered': 'Kamala Harris is not ready for this moment'

"Fox & Friends" enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones commented Friday on Vice President Kamala Harris' now-viral exchange with a student about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Harris did not interject when the student accused Israel of "ethnic genocide," thanking her for "speaking your truth." KAMALA HARRIS APPLAUDS STUDENT, WHO ACCUSED ISRAEL OF 'ETHNIC...
