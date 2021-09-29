CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offering help when it’s needed most

By WVU Today
Hampshire Review
 9 days ago

In the immediate aftermath of natural disasters, help is easy to find. Local churches cook hot meals. National and state recovery efforts offer aid. Community members band together. But in the months that follow, after the recovery crews have packed up and gone home, hopelessness and isolation set in for...

We are a reactive society. Even amidst a pandemic that has now claimed over 700,000 American lives, our attention span is limited. For a time, last year, our attention was focused upon the plight of nursing home residents and staff, as all congregate settings suffered a devastating human toll from COVID-19. Yet with the miracle of vaccinations dramatically reducing nursing home deaths, challenges facing our most vulnerable citizens are once again out of sight, out of mind.
Sept. 1, the rain was like nothing in memory. Eleven inches in little more than two hours. Water came out of the hills faster than you could run or drive and breached the creek bank at the North end of Union. People were swept down the streets in torrents up to their waists, their chests, their necks. Cars were piled against houses, against each other, on their sides, on their roofs. People ran to the second floor if they had one. The same thing was happening at the South end of town.
ROCHESTER — The community will hold its annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society on Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 8 p.m. The theme of this year's event is "Power Through Together." It will be held at Niver Field/Tri-City Christian Academy (off Tate's Brook Road in Somersworth). The American...
Services are returning throughout CSUN’s extensive health system as we dive deeper into the fall semester. The Klotz Student Health Center, University Counseling Services and Oasis Wellness Center had initially limited or completely switched their services online during the 2020-2021 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they have resumed some of their much-needed resources available to CSUN students.
All 3 food pantries accept food donations when they are open — the 1st 4 Tuesdays of the month from 4-6 p.m. for the Capon Bridge Food Pantry, located in the Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Christian Church Road. The Springfield Food Pantry is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to...
Centuries of systemic racism and everyday discrimination in the U.S. have left a major mental health burden on African American communities, and the past few years have dealt especially heavy blows. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that Black Americans are twice as likely to die of COVID-19, compared with white […] The post Americans, especially African Americans, are in a mental health crisis. Can churches help? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The city of Flagstaff approved a program expanding mental health services and making it easier for people to access them without police responding to certain calls. This week, the city council approved a $2.5 million three-year contract. The money will fund access to behavioral health specialists and...
Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A committee heard concerns that workers are leaving nursing homes and state jobs because they must be vaccinated or get tested regularly. Minnesota has about 36,000 state workers, and 26,000 of them report to offices and workplaces — and therefore must be vaccinated. Abbie Tiemann, a certified nursing assistant, described plunging staff levels at the nursing home she worked at, which she did not name. “At our facility, we currently have a 40% to 45% vaccination rate for staff,” Tiemann said. “We’ve come to the point where no one else is willing to take that vaccine. I am one of...
BOISE, Idaho — From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, April Zaleski said she has been in for the long haul when it comes to safety measures. She wore a mask, kept socially distant, and received the Pfizer vaccine in Jan. 2021. But months later, she developed what's known as a "vaccine breakthrough" case when she became sick with COVID in July.
Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
