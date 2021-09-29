Offering help when it’s needed most

Sept. 1, the rain was like nothing in memory. Eleven inches in little more than two hours. Water came out of the hills faster than you could run or drive and breached the creek bank at the North end of Union. People were swept down the streets in torrents up to their waists, their chests, their necks. Cars were piled against houses, against each other, on their sides, on their roofs. People ran to the second floor if they had one. The same thing was happening at the South end of town.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO