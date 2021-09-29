NFL and Players Union to Launch NFTs With Dapper Labs

The NFL and its union the NFL Players Association said they'd reached a deal to authorize Dapper Labs to create exclusive digital video highlight nonfungible tokens.

The league says the partnership will aim to engage fans by enabling them to collect digital-video moments of the best plays of the season. The effort uses Dapper Labs' blockchain technology

"We believe blockchain technology has great potential to enhance the NFL fan experience," Joe Ruggiero, senior vice president of consumer products at the NFL, said in a statement.

The league's NFTs will launch this season. Dapper Labs, the Vancouver producer of games and products tied to the blockchain, currently has a waitlist for people who want to sign up early.

NFT mania reached a fever pitch this summer as sales of the top 15 NFT projects reached more than $350 million in a single day in late August. By September, that level slowed to just shy of $50 million a day, TheStreet reported.

Last week, Dapper Labs closed on a $250 million round of funding, giving the company a $7.6 billion valuation.

That funding round occurred just six months after the company raised $305 million at a $2.6 billion valuation.

The deal between the NFL and Dapper Labs was facilitated by OneTeam Partners, the group licensing partner of the NFL Players Association leading its digital-media business.